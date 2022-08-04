This year, Meow Wolf’s Vortex outdoor festival experience comes to Denver, running Friday-Sunday, and it’s an EDM paradise.
The show’s headliners include artists Toro y Moi, 100 Gecs and Bob Moses. The festival sports an abundance of food and craft vendors to complement the musical lineup.
In an email, Marsi Gray, Meow Wolf’s senior creative producer, calls the company’s “special sauce of art, performance, and music” the key to its current and continued success in the festival industry.
The priority, she said, is “an exciting guest experience,” which is why they aim to turn the Junk Yard, one of Denver’s newest event venues and a former auto salvage yard, into “a magical playground” for all attendees.
How is a supernatural environment built and maintained? The design this year is inspired by the idea of a “secret garden.” Meow Wolf works closely with the festival’s participating artists to help them “realize their creative processes” as intimately and genuinely as possible, says Gray.
Gray also credits the talents of stage designer John Medina and lighting designer Mathew “Roz” Rosvold, who are collaborating to bring the “environment and stages to life.”
Tickets start at $69.50.