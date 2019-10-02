Here are four performances to check out this weekend, ranging from funny to classic to news of the day.
‘Menopause the Musical’
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $37 to $43; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
Menopause. It’s a rite of passage for half the world. This long-running, lighthearted musical attempts to bring humor to the often challenging life transition. Ala Weird Al Yankovic’s song parodies, the musical changes the lyrics of the ‘60s hit “My Guy” to “My Thighs,” and the first two lines of “Heard it Through the Grapevine” to “Don’t you know I heard it through the grapevine/You’ll no longer see 39.”
Set at Bloomingdale’s department store, the storyline revolves around four women who riff about hot flashes, memory lapses, weight gain, insomnia, night sweats and the temptation of cosmetic surgery.
‘The Necromancer’s Stone’ by The Bitsy Stage
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, no show Oct. 31, through Nov. 23
Where: The Bitsy Stage, 1137 S. Huron St., Denver
Price: Free, reservations required; 720-328-5294, bitsystage.com
A young boy turns to a voodoo queen when his beloved uncle goes missing. How will he repay her? Audience members must be at least 8.
Children’s theater company The Bitsy Stage, part of the all-Shakespeare company Betsy Stage, takes international folk tales and makes them stage-friendly for kids, with fun costumes and lively casts. The company won best children’s theater programming in media company Westword’s 2017 Best of Denver issue.
‘White House Reporting in the Age of Trump' with Josh Dawsey
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Gaylord Hall, 902 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado College
Price: Free; 389-6000, coloradocollege.edu
Vanity Fair magazine called Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey a “West Wing savant” due to his knack for consistently breaking national news. He’s interviewed President Donald Trump, written about the Mueller report, is a regular guest on CNN and has won two White House Correspondent Awards for reporting on the White House. Dawsey will give a talk and do a Q&A.
‘Don Quixote’ by Colorado Ballet
When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 10, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 13
Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1385 Curtis St., Denver
Price: $30 to $155; 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org
Based on scenes taken from the famous novel “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes, the balletic version follows Quixote and Sancho Panza as they search for adventure. The two-hour-plus version features choreography by Marius Petipa and Spanish sets and costumes.