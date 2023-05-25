Check out some local events happening in the Colorado Springs area this Memorial Day weekend:

Memorial Day Run & March

Hosted by the Colorado Veterans Project since 2015, Memorial Day Run & March invites attendees to run, walk, or ruck one of three routes on Saturday. The event will gather donations to help feed homeless veterans.

Angel Run at Red Leg Brewing Co.

Red Leg Brewing Co. will serve as the start and finish line for the fifth annual Angel Run on Memorial Day Monday. Attendees will traverse a 5-kilometer or 10K route along Garden of the Gods before enjoying food, drinks and live music at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road.

Memorial Day Bike Ride and Picnic

A social, group bike ride along one of three routes will start 9 a.m. Memorial Day Monday from the Buffalo Tribe Bicycle Resort. Attendees will regroup to enjoy music and food purchased at one of two food trucks or a picnic brought from home starting at 11 a.m.

Territory Days

The three-day street festival returns in Old Colorado City this weekend with more than 180 food and craft booths, live music and a petting zoo from Saturday to Monday. There will be live performances by Native American dancers, Wild West gunfight reenactments and blacksmith demonstrations.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Monument Cemetery

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Monument Cemetery, 800 8th St. The free event will honor military veterans, including veterans whose final resting place is Monument Cemetery.

Memorial Day Ceremony in Fountain

The city of Fountain will host a ceremony in honor of Memorial Day alongside the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Mayor's Park at 809 Dale St.

"Meat and Moo-sic" Hoedown

This Memorial Day barn bash is a family-friendly community event in Monument on Monday including live "moo-sic" from Ashtonz and Friends with a nacho and taco bar featuring Searle Ranch grass-fed beef. Attendees can get longhorn pasture tours, play cornhole, and "rope the hay bale."