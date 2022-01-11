Metal fans will get a twofer this year when Megadeth and Lamb of God come to town.
The two groups will bring their "Metal Tour of the Year" to The Broadmoor World Arena on April 12. Metal bands Trivium and In Flames will open.
Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.
The Grammy Award-winning Megadeth, known for hits "Symphony of Destruction," "Hangar 18" and "Peace Sells," will release their 16th studio album, “The Sick, The Dying ... and the Dead,” this spring.
Lamb of God's chart-toppers include "512," "Black Label" and "Walk With Me in Hell." The group's last eponymously-titled album dropped in 2020.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only