It would be hard to beat last year’s excitement leading up to MeadowGrass Music Festival.
The beloved festival served as a “welcome back” sign for live music in the Pikes Peak region after the start of the pandemic. And it was a good sign, as the Memorial Day weekend drew its biggest attendance ever.
“We were like a beacon in the night,” said Nicole Nicoletta, executive director of the fest’s organizer Rocky Mountain Highway. “It was phenomenal. It was huge.”
The beacon is back, as MeadowGrass returns for its 13th installment this weekend at La Foret Conference & Retreat Center in Black Forest.
The lineup offers plenty to be excited about, as is routine for MeadowGrass, including headliners Darlingside, a folk group from Boston, and Marc Broussard, a singer-songwriter known for a “Bayou soul” style.
Attendees will hear glimpses from around the country. The musical acts are broken into thirds, with even portions representing local, regional and national acts.
This year’s lineup is likely the most diverse in the fest’s history, as more than half of the performers are women or of ethnic background.
One headliner is Ranky Tanky, a Grammy Award-winning group from Charleston, S.C., that performs jazz-influenced music inspired by the Gullah culture.
“It’s an incredible tapestry on that stage,” Nicoletta said. “We’re talking about some serious soul and lived experiences and you can’t get that from just one demographic.”
Others taking the stage include Big Richard, a new supergroup of female musicians from Colorado, and Sugar Moon, a new bluegrass band featuring three female musicians from Longmont.
MeadowGrass has a knack for booking rising talent you’ll hear from again, Nicoletta said.
“That’s what makes Meadowgrass so special,” Nicoletta said. “Our lovely little community gets to see up-and-coming musicians before they’re on ‘Saturday Night Live’ or playing Red Rocks. It’s a gem.”
One of those is Raye Zaragoza, a Los Angeles-based folk artist who said she has heard plenty of hype about MeadowGrass in recent years. She has filled her summer schedule with festival gigs, something that wasn’t possible in 2021.
“That’s why I play music, for unique experiences,” she said. “Summer festivals are definitely the most fun out of touring. Nothing beats that.”
Zaragoza will be singing songs from her album “Woman In Color,” which she didn’t get to perform much live because of its 2020 release date.
“It’s a collection of stories about different feminine energies in my life and being a mixed woman in America,” she said. “I worked really hard on the album, so I really wanted to play this music live and give it the life it deserves.”
She will do so during a set Sunday. When she’s not on stage, Zaragoza plans to soak in moments as a festivalgoer.
“Since COVID, I’ve really missed that festival experience,” she said. “We haven’t gotten to be in community like that as much.”
She will get that experience this weekend, along with hundreds and hundreds of other music lovers.