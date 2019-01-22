The man who made parachute pants a hot ticket clothing item will make a tour stop this summer in Denver.
Grammy Award-winning MC Hammer, along with Sir Mix-a-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and Funky Bunch, will bring back hits from the '80s and '90s on July 19 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Tickets are $19.75 to $89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The hip-hop artist is best known for his the 1989 single "U Can't Touch This," the 1991 song "2 Legit 2 Quit" and the 1990 song "Pray." He's now an ordained minister, and says the MC stands for "Man of Christ."