GREENWOOD VILLAGE • The view from the parking lot is stunning, how the massive Pindustry towers over everything around it. So is the view when you walk in to see the swath of arcade games, bowling lanes, flashy neon signs and smiling people bopping from one thing to the next.
But just wait until you get to the top.
On Pindustry’s second and top floor is the real stunner. At 16,000 square feet, the partially covered rooftop comes with more flair: There’s a container bar, multiple seating options, a cornhole area and lifesize chess board. There’s an obstructed wide view of the mountains that’s picturesque on any day and will be the background of many Instagram photos.
It’s billed as the largest rooftop in the Denver metro area.
“You come up here and it’s just amazing,” said Chad Olson, Pindustry’s general manager. “There’s no other view like this around.”
Pindustry, the so-called “adult playground” that opened here in late June, is full of feast-for-the-eyes moments. The 54,500-square foot building has oodles of entertainment, including Duckpin bowling; regular bowling; an eclectic pinball collection, with pinball machines themed after “The Simpsons” and Guns N’ Roses and more; a menu of wood-fired pizza; and multiple bars. As for arcade games, you’ll see things like Pac-Man, Pong and Space Invaders.
“These are the old, authentic games I grew up playing and a lot of people feel that way,” Olson said. “It’s nostalgia.”
While arcade bars have been around, the offering of Duckpin bowling surely sets Pindustry apart. The game, which is most popular in the eastern U.S., doesn’t require bowling shoes. Also, the balls are smaller and the lanes are shorter.
Pindustry is the brainchild of Bob Koontz, owner of Kelmore Development. He’s long envisioned bringing more entertainment options to Greenwood Village to give its residents something to do in town rather than going to Denver.
Inside the place, you’ll hear that refrain from patrons over and over: “We needed something like this here.”
It’s also the kind of destination place for people from around the state to visit.
Built in the shopping center off Arapahoe Road and Syracuse Street, Pindustry will be the anchor of Greenwood Village’s new Arapahoe Entertainment District.
And, as Olson said, it’s opening at the perfect time.
“People are ready to go out and do something fun,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for.”
Pindustry has a capacity of 2,300 people and will likely draw patrons from concerts at the nearby Fiddler’s Green. And it will host live music events of its own.
And Olson says he can see more locations on the way.
“This is the prototype,” he said. “It’s something we could see working in other places.”
It’s reminiscent of Viewhouse, the rooftop venue concept with four locations in Denver.
Pindustry has its own vibe, though.
“It’s like a getaway,” Olson said. “You come here and it’s a great escape for everyone.”