021020 marrow 2.jpg

In Elizabeth Lesser’s 2016 book, “Marrow: Love, Loss & What Matters Most,” Lesser donates bone marrow to her sister after she receives a potentially deathly diagnosis. Courtesy

New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Lesser has a way with hard topics that helps me lean into them a bit easier. I’ve revisited her 2004 book, “Broken Open: How Difficult Times Can Help Us Grow,” multiple times and was correct in assuming her 2016 book, “Marrow: Love, Loss & What Matters Most,” would deliver the same emotional depth. It’s the story of Lesser and her sister, Maggie, who needs a bone marrow transplant. Elizabeth is a perfect match, and the two embark on a journey to heal their relationship at the same time Elizabeth’s marrow attempts to heal her sister’s body.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments