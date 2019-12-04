Pop rock band Maroon 5 announced Wednesday a 2020 tour that includes concerts at iconic venues such as Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.
The tour will stop June 5 at Pepsi Center in Denver.
Maroon 5, fronted by the falsetto-flaunting Adam Levine, released its latest single, "Memories," in September, marking its first new music since 2017. The band has won three Grammy awards and its hits range from 2002's "She Will Be Loved" to 2010's "Moves Like Jagger" to 2017's "Girls Like You."
"All About That Bass" singer Meghan Trainor will open for Maroon 5 on the tour's U.S. dates.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Dec. 13, and will be available at pepsicenter.com and livenation.com.
Pre-sale starts at noon Monday for American Express and Citi card members.