Spotlighting upcoming events worthy of your next Colorado road trip.
Bravo! Vail Music Festival
June 20-Aug. 1, bravovail.org, individual tickets start at $39
Grab your blankets, sunglasses and lawn chairs for the 19th annual Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Rain or shine, the summer festival will feature some of the world's finest orchestras, chamber ensembles and artists.
From the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performing the soundtrack to "Jurassic Park" alongside the film, to the New York Philharmonic Orchestra bringing back legendary Beethoven and Brahms, Bravo! Vail is the place to be.
Kids can dance along to the National Repertory Orchestra’s “Meet the Orchestra!” — a free concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater — and play in an instrument "petting zoo." If you'd rather not sit on the lawn, “Classically Uncorked” in Donovan Pavilion invites the audience to an intimate percussive experience with desserts, wine and exclusive indoor seating.
Bravo! Vail presents bold concerts for all people, whether an eclectic concert in a bar or the free concert series scattered throughout venues in Vail Valley.
While you’re there: Explore the highest botanical garden in the U.S., Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, which features stunning flowers, rock gardens and waterfalls. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
Also on our calendar:
• Strawberry Days Festival, June 21-23, glenwoodchamber.com/strawberrydays
Don’t miss Glenwood Springs' tasty tradition of free strawberries and ice cream on Saturday after the parade.
• Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, Estes Park, June 21-23, free, estesmidsummer.com
Peruse the Scandinavian Market in Bond Park and indulge in a cup of beer, potato sausage and “scandy” sweets.