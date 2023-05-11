Mariachi Los Camperos will perform with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic this weekend at Pikes Peak Center, with a special presentation Saturday.

Sergio Alonso, who plays the harp for Mariachi Los Camperos, described the concert as “a fusion of very, very different worlds” as it blends the sounds of classical Western music with traditional Mexican folk music.

“It’s going to bring both worlds together to play mariachi music that is orchestrated for a symphony orchestra,” Alonso said.

The Grammy Award-winning ensemble will play an arrangement that highlights music from different regions of Mexico, Alonso said.

They’ll play pieces from a variety of Mexican composers, including María Grever, the first female Mexican composer to achieve international acclaim.

“For this performance, the audience can look forward to just experiencing mariachi as an elevated art form with an orchestra, one that in many ways breaks the norms from the typical classical performance and concert halls,” Alonso said.

Mariachi Los Camperos was founded in 1961 by Nati Cano, who popularized mariachi music in the U.S., Alonso said.

“He formed the group with the idea of basically breaking free from a lot of the stereotypes related to mariachi music and mariachi musicians,” Alonso said.

The group started collaborating with symphony orchestras in the late 1990s, when Alonso began playing as a harpist for the ensemble.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“During the period of the late ’90s and early 2000s, there was just a period of a lot of creativity in arranging these pieces for orchestra,” he said.

“We’re delighted to be in Colorado Springs for the first time playing this music there.”

The traditional instruments of mariachi include the bass guitar, the rhythm guitar and a traditional harp, Alonso said, with many other instruments added in over the years.

During the performance, don’t be afraid to express yourself, Alonso said.

“Express what you feel — whether that be a ‘grito’ (shout), whether that be just really enjoying the music, there’s going to be a lot of energy, a lot of artistry,” Alonso said.

“The diverse styles of music that we’re presenting, you’re really going to get a good grasp of the different dimensions of mariachi music.”

The Saturday show will open with a proclamation by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who will honor Josep Caballé Domenech, music director and conductor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.

This will be Caballé Domenech’s 12th and final season with the orchestra. The proclamation will publicly honor Caballé Domenech for his dedication to the arts.