Phil Duhon, legendary for his over-the-top Mardi Gras parties is gearing up for Fat Tuesday on March 1.
“I started Fat Tuesday in 1998 at the Ritz when I was the chef,” he said. “And it blew up from there.”
This year he’ll take his famous New Orleans dishes to a new level for the event.
“It’s going to be the biggest Mardi Gras I’ve done in 20 years,” he said.
It takes place at Tejon Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St., where he is the general manager. (He’s also co-owner of Oscar’s Oyster Bar downtown.) Tejon Eatery has nine units where different types of cuisines are served. On Fat Tuesday, Duhon and his culinary team will transition those nine units into stations for various New Orleans specialties for the entire day.
“The deli at the front of the house will be serving crawfish and shrimp boils,” he said. “I’ll have oysters there too. The next unit will have platters of oysters, shrimp, lobster mac and cheese and fried chicken. Then there will be po’boys, frog legs and boudin in the next space. Every space will have something different. I’m bring my Oscar’s menu to this space where we can serve more people.”
There are full bars on each level of the eatery where traditional New Orleans-style cocktails will be available.
“We’ll have different bands playing throughout the day,” he said. “There will be one doing zydeco tunes.”
No reservations required.
“It’s walk-ins and pay as you go,” he said. “Tejon Eatery is normally closed on Tuesday, but for Fat Tuesday we will open at 11 a.m. until closing around 11 p.m.”