Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar opens Tuesday at 11 S. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. It's the sixth location for Jax, which opened its first restaurant in Boulder in 1994. RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., celebrates Oyster Month in a big way with contests, giveaways and specials through March.

Jax Oyster Club members get a free martini with every dozen oysters ordered during the month. If you’re not a member, visit jaxoysterclub.com to get started.

There’s the Slurp Away special offering a free half-dozen Emerson Oysters for every five half-dozen ordered during the month.

Not a fan of bivalves on the half shell? Go for buffalo-fried oyster sandwiches and cooked oysters priced at $3.50 each or 8 for $25 during lunch.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Details: 448-9182, jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs

