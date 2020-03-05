Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., celebrates Oyster Month in a big way with contests, giveaways and specials through March.
Jax Oyster Club members get a free martini with every dozen oysters ordered during the month. If you’re not a member, visit jaxoysterclub.com to get started.
There’s the Slurp Away special offering a free half-dozen Emerson Oysters for every five half-dozen ordered during the month.
Not a fan of bivalves on the half shell? Go for buffalo-fried oyster sandwiches and cooked oysters priced at $3.50 each or 8 for $25 during lunch.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Details: 448-9182, jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs