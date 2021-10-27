Self-proclaimed medium Theresa Caputo will bring her show, "Theresa Caputo: The Experience," to Pikes Peak Center Thursday. She starred in her own reality TV show, "Long Island Medium," from 2011 to 2020, and is a New York Times best-selling author of four books. She saw her first dead person, who later turned out to be her great-grandmother, when she was 4. After 9/11, she decided to use her abilities to help heal people who have lost their loved ones.