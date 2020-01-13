I don’t make it a habit of ordering cheeseburgers at Mexican joints. But for Crystal Park Cantina, I’ll make an exception.

The Cantina Burger ($14) is exceptional. At the upscale, hideaway Manitou Springs establishment (178 Crystal Park Road), a generous, organic patty meets gooey jalapeno-cilantro cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo and cabbage between a hearty, Santa Fe-inspired corn bun.

Quite unlike any other burger you’ll get around here.

For more stories on the Colorado Springs food scene be sure the check out The Gazette's dining page.