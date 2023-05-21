Manitou Springs has ranked in the Top 10 Best Small Town Arts Scenes in America by USA Today for the third consecutive year.

Now, the city is competing with nine other towns across the country for the title of first place.

“It is an exceptional honor to be nominated,” said Creative Alliance Manitou Springs executive director Becca Sickbert.

“The creative culture is just baked into every fiber of what community life looks like in Manitou Springs. Every day of the week there’s something amazing happening.”

The nominations are based on both the quantity and quality of local museums, art galleries, performing arts and event calendars. With a population of only 5,000, Sickbert said she’s proud of the small town.

“We feel like we are a mighty small town,” she said. “The entire community of Manitou Springs fits in three square miles, so the density of our arts experiences is so high.”

You can support Manitou Springs by voting for the town at 10best.com/awards. You can also text “best” to 844-421-0719 for daily reminders. Voting ends June 12.