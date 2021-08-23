You need more than a ticket to get into at least one music venue in the Pikes Peak region.
As of Aug. 11, you now will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours to enter Lulu's Downstairs, the two-floor venue and bar in Manitou Springs.
Following the tune of select venues around the country, Lulu’s announced the new requirements via a social media post on Wednesday.
“This is a decision based on the health of our community and the survival of live music,” the post stated. It was accompanied with a photo of the phrase, "Protect live music. Get vaxxed. Stay masked."
Owner Marc Benning says he made the “tough decision” in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases in El Paso County.
“Ultimately, it comes down to doing the best we can do with the given information,” Benning said. “Being proactive is essential for the survival of a small live music venue like us.”
So far, Lulu's appears to be the only local venue to announce such requirements.
Benning and his staff went back and forth on the decision, sharing the sort of conversations many venue owners and live music stakeholders are likely having right now.
Benning says he asked questions like, “What’s the information? What are the numbers? How do we best protect the people that come in here?”
Once he landed on the vaccination policy, he thought, “This is going to make some people really mad.”
“We have to make a decision and I would much rather err on this side. It feels like a way to move forward,” he said. “Ambivalence isn’t working.”
Geoff Brent, who owns The Black Sheep, says he doesn’t have a solid plan in place for his 450-person capacity room off of Plate Avenue. He’s requiring his staff to wear masks.
“I am definitely monitoring the situation and considering all options,” Brent said. “I’m not rushing to make a decision right now, because I’m waiting to see if there is going to be a move from the state level, but all options are on the table.”
It's a similar story at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, according to the venue's social media and marketing director Kiera Lynn.
“Our stance is that we are just completely following federal and state regulations and county regulations,” Lynn said.
That means they recommend those who are not vaccinated wear masks, but are not requiring masks for shows.
“I could see us having to have another conversation about it if it becomes more of an issue," she said. Unless there are new regulations, we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
Meanwhile, some musical acts are making the decision on their own. Country singer Orville Peck, for example, has required proof of vaccination for his recent shows.
Brent said some touring bands have requested “fully-masked shows,” but none have asked attendees to show proof of vaccination.
At Lulu’s, patrons will have to show their vaccination card and a matching ID or proof of a negative test at the door. Photos or digital copies will be accepted.
This comes after venues around Colorado, including the Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre in Boulder as well as the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, announced a similar policy.
Since making the announcement, Lulu’s has fielded feedback in every direction, at least according to its Facebook page. Comments ranged from “Thanks for keeping us safe” to “Will never set foot in there again!”
Benning says he’s heard mostly positive stuff from people. He’s gotten several emails from fellow venue runners, saying, “You’re not alone.”
“I don’t want to be part of perpetuating this,” he said. “If that means putting some guardrails up, that feels better than business as usual.”
The policy will be in place until further notice.