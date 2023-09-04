With plenty of shade and an end-of-summer breeze, crowds of people headed to Manitou Springs to celebrate the 49th annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival.

The festival, put on by the Commonwheel Artists Co-op, hosted more than 100 artists in Memorial Park, including potters, jewelers, painters and photographers. The artists were joined by local musicians playing live music and several food vendors.

Local photographer Tina Rodholm, who captures the Pikes Peak region in landscape photos, has been showing her work at the festival for 12 years now.

“We moved here from the Midwest in 2004, and I got really inspired by this Colorado landscape,” she said. “It's kind of overwhelming sometimes because people have a really favorable kind of response, and I think the biggest thing for a lot of people is they've been to a lot of these places. These places hold memories for them.”

One of her favorite parts of the festival is hearing the connections people make to the places she captures.

“I had a couple that came in yesterday that had been married for 16 years and they looked at my Maroon Bells picture and pointed to a spot on it and said, ‘That's where we hiked on our honeymoon,’” Rodholm said. “So that's been kind of a cool thing that a lot of people recognize these beautiful places and have these cool experiences and memories attached to them.”

Some visitors enjoyed their first time at the festival. Cassandra Sisson, from Missouri, came to the festival for the first time while visiting her friend Amanda Vonnot.

“I'm pretty artistically inclined, and so it's just always nice to go out and see what other local artists are, putting out and have around,” Sisson said.

Sisson came looking forward to seeing clay work, she said.

“I always really like seeing a lot of the clay work and just seeing like all the techniques of the glazing,” Sisson said. “It takes a lot of tedious work and craft so I think it's really great to see people showcase their work.”

While it was a new event for some, others have been coming for years. Jerry Edwards and Terry Griech have been attending the festival throughout the years. Edwards, who does watercolor himself, looks forward to seeing the painters each year.

“We've been out here before years past, so we like to like to come out on Labor Day weekend,” Griech said.