The wine will flow in Manitou Springs, only a little later in the summer than previously planned.
The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival, originally scheduled for June 6, was rescheduled to July 25 due to COVID-19. The annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Manitou's Memorial Park.
Pre-sale tickets will be transferred to the new date on Eventbrite, and any tickets purchased at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you can't attend the new date of the event, send a request for a refund and allow three to five business days for funds to be received. If you have questions, email jenna@manitouchamber.com or go online to manitousprings.org.