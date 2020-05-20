The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival will not go on as planned this summer.

The popular festival, scheduled for July 25 at Memorial Park, has been canceled due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus crisis, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

The festival was previously pushed back from its original date of June 6 due to COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce called off its Silent Disco and Food Truck Rally set for Aug. 22 at Soda Springs Park.

"We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause and encourage patrons to come back for future events in Manitou Springs," the chamber said in a news release.

For both events, ticket holders will be issued a full refund. For information, visit manitousprings.org.