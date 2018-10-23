THANKSGIVING EVENTS
CHARITY
Through Nov. 6: Bountiful Bags - Thanksgiving Meals for Seniors — Donations of fixings accepted 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Silver Key, 1605 S. Murray Blvd. and Cheyenne Place, 945 Tenderfoot Hill Road; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at MorningStar at Bear Creek, 2540 Lower Gold Camp Road, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at ViewPointe, 555 Rockrimmon Blvd.; 24-hour drop off at Province, 2960 Tutt Blvd. For a list of items needed, call 884-2300; make financial donations online, indicate Bountiful Bags in notes field.
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 8: Dave's Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert – Ever Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Nov. 17: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $79. Registration: 1-303-377-3222.
Nov. 19: Get Stuffed - Stuffing and Sides Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration: 308-2992.
Nov. 25: Brunch Bunch - Thanksgiving Leftovers Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration: 308-2992.
OTHER STUFF
Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Turkey Toss — Watch wolves, coyotes and foxes enjoy their turkey dinner, 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, Divide, $30, $15 for ages 12 and younger. Registration: 687-9742.