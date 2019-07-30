DENVER — Get ready, seafood lovers! A New England-style seafood restaurant that's been in the works since 2018 finally opened its doors on Tuesday.
Maine Shack took over the space formerly occupied by Uber Eats at 1535 Central St. in Denver's Lower Highlands (LoHi) Neighborhood.
Balloons and a red carpet lined the entrance for the grand opening as a long line of Denverites waited anxiously to get their hands on a variety of lobster rolls, whole bellied fried clams, lobster mac and cheese, cheddar and lobster fondue, and authentic New England clam chowder. Read more at 9news.com.
