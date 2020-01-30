This is not a good prank: Your kids want iPhones so you wrap iPhone-shaped boxes. When your kids open the presents, they find a pile of rocks.

This is also not a good prank: Your high school friend is terrified of aliens so you make a superbelievable alien mask and wait in her front yard.

Michael Carbonaro never has tried the first one, but the second was all him.

“She fell to the ground and was screaming and snotting and tearing,” Carbonaro said, during a phone interview, of his teenage attempt at tomfoolery. “I intended that to be a wild, amazing prank. But it was too much. It was way too scary.”

Carbonaro knows better now. He has the magical formula down.

For it to be a good prank, “everyone should be laughing by the end,” he said.

He’s the magician and entertainer behind “The Carbonaro Effect,” a hidden-camera show in its sixth season on TruTV. He brings a live version to Pueblo Memorial Hall on Friday.

Carbonaro started doing magic at 13, performing at birthday parties and communions and school events around his hometown on Long Island in New York. He learned how to talk to people, no matter their age. He learned how to look people in the eyes and, hopefully, how to keep their eyes on him.

By the time he arrived at New York University, Carbonaro had a life mission: He wanted to be the next David Copperfield.

“I love the idea of creating something of nothing,” he said. “And that’s what magic is.”

But he had other interests, such as improv and acting, that laid out a perhaps more plausible path to success. So after college, he moved to Los Angeles and got short gigs on shows such as “30 Rock” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Then came a meeting with “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” The program wanted a magician. Carbonaro got his big break.

He showed off his magic skills while posing as a store clerk in segments called “Magic Clerk,” which aired eight times on the late-night show.

“Being a fan of ‘Candid Camera,’ I thought there was a world where I can make this funny,” he said. “And I built a career off of that.”

On “The Carbonaro Effect,” he plays a long list of characters: personal trainer, space museum guide, hair stylist.

Each scene has Carbonaro doing a trick, puzzling the people around him who don’t know he’s a skilled illusionist (or that they’re being filmed). In one scene, he’s working at a hardware store and a woman is returning two 6-inch extension cords. She says her boss wants a 12-incher. Carbonaro effortlessly fuses the smaller pieces together, saying that’s just how they work. The woman looks confused but believes what she has seen.

It’s fun to watch, partly because of Carbonaro’s animated and cool way of feigning obliviousness. He never seems to be thrown off by people’s responses.

There’s one exception, though.

“You know what throws me off and it happens all the time,” Carbonaro says.

It’s when the crew is filming and someone doesn’t even notice Carbonaro’s trick because they’re looking at their phone.

“I’m trying so hard in a real situation and someone comes in, and I’m playing a monger at a cheese shop or something and I’m trying to make it look like the cheese is moving across the table or something,” he said. “And they’re just too busy to even pay attention.”

It’s as frustrating as this: “When I’m in the middle of something and someone’s like, ‘Wait, hold on, do that again. I want to put it on my Instagram,’” Carbonaro said. “They don’t want to see it happen. They want to record it and show someone else.”

It happens, but Carbonaro continues to make it work. And his show has come much further than he thought.

“At first, I thought if I worked really hard I could make eight really good episodes of hidden camera magic,” he said.

He’s now done 112 episodes.

“I know one day I’m going to sit and watch them and be like, ‘How did we do so many?’” he said.

His live show is much like “The Carbonaro Effect,” but with more improv, audience participation and getting to see Carbonaro when he isn’t playing a character.

“I think even the die-hard fans of the TV show want to come see the live show because they secretly wonder if I can really do this stuff,” he said. “Or is it like secret TV magic?”

Carbonaro confirms it for them. It’s just his effect.