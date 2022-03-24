If you go

What: "Disney On Ice: Into the Magic"

When: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., Colorado Springs

Price: Tickets, $20-$85, are available at broadmoorworldarena.com.