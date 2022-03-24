Colleen Clancy’s first visit to Colorado Springs was a memorable one.
Clancy and her college synchronized skating team traveled here from Ohio in 2014 to compete in the national championships, held at The Broadmoor World Arena.
It was her senior year at Miami University and, she thought, the final days of her skating career.
So Clancy prepped for a future off the ice. She got a job in politics, putting her international relations degree to use.
A year passed.
“And I really missed skating,” Clancy said of the sport she has loved since age 5.
She kept up with former teammates who had found ways to keep skating with “Disney On Ice.”
Clancy sent in a video audition. She got a part.
For the past seven years, she has been touring the world with various versions of the show that celebrates Disney’s many characters.
The show is bringing Clancy back to Colorado Springs and The Broadmoor World Arena for the first time since college.
Seven performances of “Disney On Ice: Into The Magic” are scheduled Thursday through Sunday.
The show, featuring familiar faces from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast,” comes to town just four months since another production in the family — “Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big” — took the World Arena stage.
While they might sound similar and both feature Mickey and Minnie, Clancy says each “Disney On Ice” has something different to offer.
“You’ll really never see the same show twice,” she said.
With “Into The Magic,” for example, the parts of Rapunzel and Flynn from “Tangled” call for aerial and acrobatic performances.
It also features a prominent “Beauty and the Beast” storyline, inspired by the original animated movie and the 2017 live-action adaptation film.
The tale’s leading lady is played by Clancy, who began skating as Belle in late 2021.
Her love of Belle began much earlier.
“She was my favorite character growing up,” Clancy said. “It’s really fun to become so close with her now.”
The character’s “beautiful yellow dress” probably had something to do with Clancy’s connection to Belle. Her caring and kind nature also played a role.
Now Clancy gets to don the yellow gown during each show. And she gets to keep learning from Belle.
“No matter what, she remains true to herself and that’s really something special,” Clancy said. “It’s fun to be reminded of that every day.”
It’s also fun to still be skating these days — and in this way. On the ice, she’s not looking for points or medals. She’s looking to bring smiles to the faces in the crowd.
That happens during each show, when Clancy sees “so many faces just light up.”