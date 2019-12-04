Relive the '80s when Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts hit the road next year.
The powerhouse rock 'n' roll roster will bring "The Stadium Tour" to Denver's Coors Field on Aug. 30. Ticket prices haven't been released. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. Call 800-653-8000 or go online to ticketmaster.com.
This will be Mötley Crüe's first time playing shows since their "Final Tour" in 2014 and 2015, when they signed an agreement to stop touring. The only way they could break the agreement was if all four band members agreed to get back together. A YouTube video last month, showing a touring contract getting blown up, alerted fans to the upcoming mayhem.
Crüe hits include "Home Sweet Home," "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Smokin' in the Boys Room." Def Leppard's known for "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Love Bites" and "Photograph." Poison's hits include “Talk Dirty to Me," “Unskinny Bop” and “Every Rose Has its Thorn." Songs by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts include "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and "Bad Reputation."
