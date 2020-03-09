Fire up your lighters.
Classic Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring its "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour" to Red Rocks in Morrison on Sept. 28.
Tickets are $50.95 to $150.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The band released its first album, "(Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)," in 1973 and saw huge popularity in the 1970s with songs such as "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird."
After Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines were killed in a plane crash in 1977, the band ceased. It regrouped in 1987 for a reunion tour with Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie's brother, as the lead singer.