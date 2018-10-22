Singer-songwriters and traveling companions Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform once again at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.
"An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt" will be in town Feb. 11.
Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The two musicians like to sit on stage with their guitars, trade tales, alternate songs and occasionally sing together.
The Grammy Award-winning Lovett is a seasoned performer, with 14 albums that span musical genres, including country, folk, gospel and blues. Hiatt first came on scene with his 1974 album "Hangin' Around the Observatory." His music also touches on several genres, such as blues and folk.