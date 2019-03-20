DENVER — Denver's newest music venue will open in August with a trio of concerts.
The Mission Ballroom, a 60,000-square-foot concert space in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The venue will be located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project. The Lumineers are set to officially open the venue on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Trey Anastasio Band will perform Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10.