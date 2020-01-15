Mountain High Music Festival
When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: Lodge Mountaineer Square, 620 Gothic Road, Crested Butte
Price: $150 per day; mountainhighmusicfest.com
This music festival has plenty going for it. The beautiful backdrop of Crested Butte. An intimate setting (the largest affiliated venue fits 500 people). Plus, there’s the music. The three-day fest’s lineup includes country greats Randy Houser, Lee Ann Womack, Craig Morgan, Jamey Johnson and Luke Combs, the newcomer who has stolen the hearts of country radio and its listeners with hits such as “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Beautiful Crazy.” The fest is presented by Dean Dillon, the illustrious songwriter behind dozens of George Strait songs, including “She Let Herself Go.” Dillon also has penned songs for Toby Keith and Kenny Chesney. Something else that makes this worth the trip? The Mountain High Music Fest benefits the Cattlemen’s Days Tough Enough To Wear Pink for Breast Cancer and Mount Crested Butte Adaptive Sports.
Austin Young Band
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive
Price: $10; stargazerstheatre.com
Colorado Springs-based blues singer and guitarist Austin Young fronts the band that shares his name. Young sticks to traditional blues while mixing in rock, jazz and gospel sounds. And he promises to put on an energetic show. He was inspired to start playing guitar by musicians such as his late father, Tim Young. He has produced and released two studio albums, titled “Blue as Can Be” and “Not So Simple.” Plus, Young was recognized by the Colorado Blues Society Listeners Choice Awards as the Best Guitar Player for three consecutive years.
Wildermiss
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: $10-$12; lulusdownstairs.com
The Denver indie rock band Wildermiss released its debut EP in 2017 and has since gained a formidable in the group’s hometown. Wildermiss, made up of members Emma Cole, Joshua Hester, Seth Beamer and Caleb Thoemke, also have opened up for the Oh Hellos, sold out the Bluebird Theatre and played prime spots at some of Denver’s biggest festivals, such as iHeart Radio’s Big Gig at the 18,000-seat amphitheater Fiddler’s Green. Wildermiss kicks off a winter tour in support of its new album, “In My Mind,” on Thursday with a show in Golden. The band’s show at Lulu’s also features Slow Caves and We Are Not a Glum Lot.
Shooter Jennings
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Bluebird Theatre, 3317 E Colfax Ave., Denver,
Price: $25; bluebirdtheater.net
Shooter Jennings was born to be a country singer. As the son of Waylon Jennigns and Jessi Colter, it’s literally in his blood. Jennings lived the first few years of his life on his parents’ tour bus, hanging out around Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. In his adult life, Jennings has released seven solo albums since 2005. He also has appeared in movies such as “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Walk the Line,” in which he played his father. Outside of his own outlaw country/rock music, Jennings has produced tunes for people like Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. All that is to say, Jennings is a country music guy through and through. And you can see that firsthand during his live show. Mike and the Moonpies will open up the show.
Drive-By Truckers
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Gotchic Theatre, 3263 S Broadway, Englewood
Price: $33.50-$55; gothictheatre.com
After a nearly four-year hiatus from putting out a new record, the Drive-By Truckers are releasing “The Unraveling” on Jan. 31. And it appears it’s fitting the album will drop during an election year. Their last record, “American Band” came out in 2016 and hinted at a “coming storm,” frontman Patterson Hood said in a statement. He describes “The Unraveling” as an album “written in the wreckage and aftermath.” Hood added this: “I’ve always said that all of our records are political but I’ve also said that politics is personal. With that in mind, this album is especially personal.” The Southern rock band based in Athens, Ga., offered a glimpse of the album with the single “Armageddon’s Back in Town.”
Also performing
• Super Diamond (tribute to Neil Diamond), 8 p.m. Saturday, Ogden Theatre, 935 E Colfax Ave., Denver, $26.75-$30; ogdentheatre.com
• Hairball, 8 p.m. Saturday, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, $29.50-$39.50; paramountdenver.com
• DJ Tony Garcia’s Flashback ‘80s New Wave Night, 8 p.m. Friday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $5; blacksheeprocks.com
• Cold War Kids, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Ogden Theatre, 935 E Colfax Ave., Denver, $26.75; ogdentheatre.com
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette