Hey, cupids, it’s time to make those all-important reservations for a happy Valentine’s Day. Here are a few spots:
• The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, offers a six-course dinner starting at 5 p.m. for $70. Optional wine pairing at additional cost. Reservations 598-8667.
• Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., offers a four-course dinner for $75 with optional wine pairing for $35. Reservations 357-4554.
• La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., offers a three-course dinner with a choice of a glass of red, white or Champagne for $49.50 (plus tax and tip). Reservations 599-0686.