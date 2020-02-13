Do you need a reason to hit the drive-thru at a Dutch Bros Coffee kiosk?
Then this is for you. On Valentine’s Day, the coffee spot is making your cup of joe a little sweeter by partnering with local nonprofits to raise money to help combat food insecurity.
All day Friday, a dollar from every drink sold will be donated to organizations that fight hunger in each stand’s local community. One dollar can provide up to three meals for those struggling with food insecurity.
During the past 14 years of offering Dutch Luv, the coffee chain has raised about $1.1 million, with over $350,000 raised last year. Multiple locations. Hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Visit tinyurl.com/sr9sa7y.