Saxophone and keyboard player Steve Berlin joined Los Lobos in 1984 after producing the rock band’s 1983 EP “And a Time to Dance.” More than three decades later, the band that came to fame with the hit “La Bamba” from the 1987 movie of the same name still is touring and making music.
The three-time Grammy-winning group, made up of Berlin, David Hidalgo, Louie Perez, Cesar Rosas and Conrad Lozano, will headline Saturday’s 12th annual Blues Under the Bridge, a daylong festival under the shade of the Colorado Avenue Bridge.
“’La Bamba’ hit at exactly the right time, and we went from playing small clubs to opening for U2 that summer,” Berlin said from his Los Angeles home.
Berlin, 62, whose main gig is producing, arranging and doing session work for acts including John Lee Hooker, REM, Sheryl Crow, The Replacements and Willie Nelson, attributes Los Lobos’ success and longevity — the group recently celebrated 44 years of making music — to the fact they aren’t constantly together. When the band tours, it’s for two weeks at a time.
“These guys have always been very relaxed about everything,” Berlin said. “We’re still the same people. The reason we could stay together 40 years is we’re uniquely suited to be in this band. If anybody misses a show, it definitely feels weird. Something larger than us happens when we’re doing what we do. Even if we get sideways with each other, we just kind of forget about it over time.”
There are no plans for a new album anytime soon, but the band still is making cool music. Los Lobos in April released a ballad-y single, Los Lobos vs. The Shins: “The Fear.” Listen: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DCC9vDPel8
There’s no set list to Los Lobos’ shows, Berlin said. “We just kind of free-form it, so the shows kind of take the shape they want to. In this case (Blues Under the Bridge), I imagine it’ll be kind of a blues thing.”
Will they perform “La Bamba” at the show?
“It depends,” Berlin said. “We have no issue with it. It’s never been anything resembling an albatross with us to be associated with that movie and that song. More often than not we play it. It’s always the last song and people go home happy.”
