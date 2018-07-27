Lori McKenna can mint country hits out of everyday talk, but not every day. On a recent visit to the hair salon, her head thrown back in the sink, she was listening for lyrics over a rush of warm water, hoping the talky woman in the next chair might volunteer a few magic words.
Slosh-slosh-slosh. Blah-blah-blah. And ... nope. Instead of going home with a new hook in her head, McKenna had to settle for new color in her hair.
But this is how her songwriting often begins — eavesdropping and people-watching while she runs errands. “We’re all people-watchers in some way,” McKenna says by telephone from Massachusetts. “We see a person, and we make a story up in our head. ... I don’t know if empathy is the right word, but we develop some curiosity in one another.”
Her exquisite new album, “The Tree,” directs that curiosity toward families — her family, other people’s families, imagined families, families where the kids grow up too fast, and the parents grow old too soon, families that make her new songs feel as mundane and urgent as life and death. And while many have praised McKenna for her ability to elevate our most pedestrian life stuff to profound heights, for her, no heavy lifting is involved. When the ordinary is already extraordinary, the music is all around us.
“I’m not a truth-seeker. I’m not someone who wants to go around the world and find out why we exist,” she says. “For me to get sick of writing about my neighbors?” She can’t imagine that.
McKenna got her start on the New England folk circuit in the 1990s, but everything changed in 2004 when her fourth album, “Bittertown,” began to circulate in Nashville’s most exclusive corridors. Before long, a music publisher phoned to say Faith Hill would like to hear every song McKenna had written. Less than a year later, she was sitting on a plush couch in a bright television studio, chit-chatting with Hill and Oprah Winfrey. “Literally, Nashville called me,” McKenna says. “Now, I know that never happens.”
Thirteen years later, she has become formidable in country music, co-writing nearly 100 songs a year. Astonishingly, that qualifies as below-average on Music Row, but the publishers don’t push. They know this is the pace that helped McKenna pen “Girl Crush,” a love-triangular waltz for Little Big Town, co-drafted with Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose, as well as “Humble and Kind,” a human decency anthem that Tim McGraw carried to the top of the country charts in 2016.
In addition to farming them out, McKenna occasionally includes her biggest songs on her own albums — “Humble and Kind” anchored 2015’s “The Bird and the Rifle” — but they usually only make the radio when someone else is singing them. And that’s fine by her.
Her songs can start anywhere, but many get finished in her basement. Down there, McKenna says, she likes to come up with a song title and work from there, strumming chords and mumbling melodies until her gestures start to point toward a story. For all of the precision and sophistication in her storytelling, she says a song’s narrative arc often follows the sound of whichever syllables happen to materialize in her mouth.
“The rhyme speaks to where the story lands,” McKenna says. “When I get going, something rhymes with something else, and suddenly this isn’t a song about elephants, it’s a song about soup. It has more control than I do, and I learned very early on to trust it.”