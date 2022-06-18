Stumped on what to get the dad who has everything this Father's Day? Why not gift him an experience this year?
Here are five places in Colorado Springs where you can take dad for a Father's Day that he'll remember.
iFLY Colorado Springs offers the thrill of sky-diving without the commitment of jumping out of an airplane. The city's first indoor skydiving venue opened in March in north Colorado Springs, and boasts a 40-foot-tall, 14-foot-diameter, enclosed glass wind tunnel – the tallest in the nation.
Overdrive Raceway opened its doors for the first time in 2018. This go-kart raceway has two different race tracks to choose from. For the adrenaline-junkie dad, the Speed Track was designed for drivers to reach speeds of over 45 mph. The Agility track was made for racing against other drivers and learning to drift.
On Father's Day, Overdrive Raceway will offer free donuts to all dads.
Lost Island Miniature Golf and Adventure Park
The Lost Island Miniature Golf and Adventure Park has two 18-hole mini golf courses and boasts larger-than-life characters. The Lost Island also has a 24,000 square feet outdoor Ninja Warrior Course, with obstacle courses for all skill levels. They also have outdoor inflatables with a less intense course to challenge dad.
WhirlyBall opened in Colorado Springs in the east side back in 2017. The game WhirlyBall combines basketball, hockey and lacrosse while players ride around in bumper cars. The WhirlyBall venue also has a laser tag arena and a bowling alley for the dads that like to stick to the basics.
American Paintball Coliseum has three arenas to compete against dad: a paintball arena, an airsoft arena and a laser tag arena. All equipment is rentable on-site and low-impact paintballs are available.