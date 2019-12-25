You know how some years fly by and we ask, “Where did the time go?”
Not 2019.
This year seemed to move, well, slowly. But here’s something I know: When the world feels like a weird, unkind place, there are always brights spots. For me, a lot of those involve music.
As we look back on highlights of 2019, I think about shows and songs and nights spent watching NPR Tiny Desk videos. I think about music moments that were kind to me and kind to us. Here’s some of them.
January
I spent the first moments of 2019 with Taylor Swift. Her “Reputation Stadium Tour” was released at midnight New Year’s Eve on Netflix. I didn’t take my eyes off of the screen for a single second. This is still on Netflix for your everyday viewing.
February
Some advice: If you don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day, go to a concert. A few days before I moved away from Davenport, Iowa, I saw Anderson East on opening night of a new nearby venue called The Rust Belt. The soul/rock singer crushed a mix of heartfelt and heartbreak songs, which is just what you want on Feb. 14.
March
If you’ve seen “Someone Great” on Netflix, then you know the scene. The heartbroken Jenny jams out to “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo while drowning her sorrows and while downing a morning cup of whiskey. The dance-along is infectious and had a hand in the explosion of “Truth Hurts” as one of the year’s biggest songs.
April
Let’s say you find yourself in Charleston, S.C., in April. What should you do? Go to High Water Festival. At the medium-sized two-day festival curated by folk/rock duo Shovels & Rope, I saw Leon Bridges, The Head and the Heart and Jenny Lewis. This festival has all the cool features without being too crazy or crowded. The next High Water is set for April 18-19.
May and June and July
Honestly, not much music stands out from May or June. So, I’ll triple up with July. Yola stole my heart at the Manchester Music Hall in Lexington, Ky. (Reminder: She’s playing at the Bluebird Theatre in Denver on Feb. 11) I also leaned into my emo vibes at Sad Summer Festival‘s stop in Chicago. Then, a huge breath of fresh air took over country music in the form of The Highwomen. The powerhouse supergroup made their debut at the Newport Folk Festival.
August
In 2018 and some of 2019, Kacey Musgraves’ album “Golden Hour” was basically my best friend. I listened to it much so that Spotify sent me a free puzzle of Musgraves’ face. Seeing her perform at the Hinterland Music Festival in Saint Charles, Iowa, was a highlight of the year. Later in the month, shortly after I moved to Colorado Springs, I wrote about seeing Mumford & Songs play a tiny acoustic show at Twist & Shout Records in Denver.
September
This was a stacked month for shows and concert reviews: Bon Iver at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Maggie Rogers at the Mission Ballroom and then Brandi Carlile at the same venue, which, if you haven’t caught a show there, you should make that happen in 2020.
October
Sometimes musicians don’t play the one song you want to hear, and that’s OK. Rusty Kelly put on a great show — and covered Taylor Swift — in Denver, and the concert introduced me to the Bluebird Theatre, now one of my favorite venues.
November
Here’s an example of the range of live music options in Colorado: Early in November, I stared country singer Eric Paslay in the eyes at The Whiskey Baron. Later on, I sat near the very top of the Pepsi Center for The Chainsmokers concert. Different, but enjoyable.
December
Allow me to bring this full circle. Near the end of 2019, I found myself talking a lot about Taylor Swift (I can’t help it. She’s everywhere!) And then Spotify told me I listened to her songs more than any other artist this year or this decade. Other top songs, by the way, included “Overnight” by Maggie Rogers, “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves, “33 ‘GOD’” by Bon Iver and “East Chicago, IN” by Michigander.
Music was good to me in 2019. Here’s to more of that in 2020.