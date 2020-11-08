Pop culture website TMZ is reporting that Alex Trebek has died. He was 80.
A "Jeopardy!" spokesperson told TMZ, "Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."
Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a video message posted on the "Jeopardy!" YouTube channel, the popular game show host made the announcement that was a blow to many fans.
“I’m not afraid of dying,” Trebek said in an interview with CTV's Lisa LaFlamme in 2019. “One thing they’re not going to say at my funeral, as a part of a eulogy, is 'He was taken from us too soon.' I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life. If it happens, why should I be afraid that?
"Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Trebek said. "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease."
A few months later, Trebek seemed to be in good health as the "Jeopardy!" host was shown on the show's social media channels taping the premiere of season 36 on Aug. 29, 2019. Trebek began a second round of chemotherapy a month later.
According to TMZ, "Jeopardy!" staff have said Trebek hosted episodes will air through Dec. 25. His last day taping in studio was Oct. 29.