Dot Lischick is ringing down the curtain after a 24-year run.

Lischick, general manager of The Broadmoor World Arena since it opened Jan. 17, 1998, announced her retirement Tuesday. She’ll exit sometime this spring, but plans to stick around until the nonprofit board that runs the venue hires her successor.

“It’s kind of scary, exciting and nerve-wracking,” she said of the prospects of retirement. “It’s something we all work for. And here it is.”

Lischick has been as much a part of the nearly 8,000-seat World Arena as the thousands of concerts, trade shows and sporting events that the venue has hosted since it opened near Interstate 25 and Circle Drive on the city’s south side.

Originally called the Colorado Springs World Arena, the $57.2 million venue was financed largely with private donations, along with infrastructure contributions by the city and El Paso County.

Lischick worked for a Florida company that was hired to run the World Arena and its adjacent Ice Hall, and she oversaw the operation of the facilities when they opened. When a local nonprofit that owns the World Arena took over its day-to-day operation in 2002, Lischick joined the organization as an employee.

As general manager, she’s overseen booking and contracts involving World Arena acts and events. The lengthy list includes Elton John, Paul Simon, the Eagles, Carrie Underwood, the Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus, Cirque du Soleil and Disney On Ice.

Skating competitions, graduations, trade shows and political gatherings also have been frequent World Arena users, while the venue was home to Colorado College’s hockey program until the opening of the Robson Arena last year on the school’s campus north of downtown.

Lischick also has been involved with the venue’s internal workings, such as food, security and other vendor agreements and oversees the arena’s staff.

She’s seen big changes over the years.

In 2004, the World Arena took over operation of the downtown Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, which hosts similar events in a smaller, 2,000-seat venue.

A decade later, the World Arena signed a naming rights deal with The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs, which had operated its own, onsite Broadmoor World Arena until it was razed in 1994.

Also in 2014, The Broadmoor World Arena and the Anschutz Entertainment Group signed a deal for AEG to provide several services, including booking talent.

It’s been a seven-day-a-week job for Lischick, complicated over the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the World Arena and other venues to temporarily shut down and then operate under capacity restrictions.

After the pandemic hit, and the World Arena was unable to host events, Lischick said she and employees cleaned, performed maintenance and made repairs. Even while closed, they planned for the future.

“You just can’t leave a building like this sitting vacant because when you come back to it, if it has sat vacant, it will not be in good shape,” she said.

Had the pandemic not occurred, Lischick said she might have retired sooner.

“But the ownership that I feel to what the building stands for, I said I’m going to wait and get us out of this,” she said. “It weighed heavy on me.”

The World Arena has returned to operating a regular schedule of events, with safety protocols in place, Lischick said.

In addition to being a venue for entertainment, sports and other events, the World Arena has served as a community center, of sorts, over the years, Lischick said.

One example: its parking lot was used as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site in spring 2021 after vaccines initially became available.

“We’ve always been here for the community, through all kinds of different things,” Lischick said. “The wildfires, helping people raise money, all those different things. That’s a piece of who we are. We’re a piece of Colorado Springs. The building was built for the people, by the people, so we’ll be here for the people.”

Now, she said, she’s seeking to slow down and spend time with her longtime partner, retired attorney Ralph Sauer, who’s several years older than her.

“I’m of retirement age,” Lischick said, declining to disclose how old she is, though she graduated 45 years ago from William Paterson College in New Jersey . “I am very thankful that he’s (Sauer) waited for me. And it’s time that we share our lives together.”

Lischick said she hopes to travel, garden, clean out closets — and enjoy life.

“It’s a new journey,” she said. “I have no idea what’s on the other side of that door. But I’m really looking forward to walking through it, enjoying more time with Ralph and enjoying Colorado. ... I can’t wait to sleep late on Saturday. All of those great things that some people get to do all the time.”

World Arena president and CEO Dave Palenchar, a member of its board of directors, called Lischick “committed, professional and tenacious.”

“Hardest worker I’ve even seen,” he said. “I’m just extremely grateful for the commitment that she’s shown, especially over, really now, almost the last two years.

“The entertainment industry ... has probably been whipsawed the most by COVID, both in terms of the ability to operate, maintain staff, the uncertainty of everything associated with COVID in the entertainment industry,” Palenchar said. “She’s been able to hold that together with the staff, keeping the lights on.”

Palenchar said the World Arena board will discuss a replacement for Lischick when it meets Wednesday.

A search committee likely will be formed, though the board still must discuss whether it would hire an individual to replace Lischick or consider bringing in a management company to run the facility.

The arena’s board will target hiring a replacement in the spring, possibly in March, April or May, he said.