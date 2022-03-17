When the time came to update First Christian Church’s aging organ, it was no small task.
Carol Wilson, the church’s organist of 33 years, remembers the old organ being “awful.” She remembers the decision to get a new one being a big one.
An organ committee was formed. Members studied and traveled, searching for the best organ builders. They settled on a Canadian specialty shop.
The grandiose instrument’s arrival in 1995 fulfilled a dream for the Colorado Springs church. It was built to be played for generations. And it came with a big price tag: more than $400,000.
Donations from church members helped with some of the cost. But the congregation had to get creative to pay for the whole thing, including an extra piece that would be added in 2000.
They sold Christmas cards and cutlery and delivered phone books to raise money. And they started hosting concerts.
The concerts started in 1996 and continued years after the organ’s cost was covered.
“Everyone enjoyed coming to the concerts so much,” Wilson said. “So we just kept doing them.”
The concerts typically happen monthly from September through May. One concert each March is dedicated to the music of Bach in honor of the German composer’s birthday.
That was the first concert canceled by First Christian Church in 2020, during the early weeks of the pandemic.
The traditional concert was not held in 2021, either, because of COVID-19 precautions.
This weekend, the Bach Celebration Concert is back.
It’s one of the church’s most popular performances, drawing 300 attendees in the past.
The program on Sunday features several pieces by Bach, including “Toccata in E Minor for Harpsichord BWV 914,” which Wilson will perform.
“Bach’s music is still quite popular, amazingly,” she said. “It has endured.”
It has endured for centuries beyond Bach’s death in 1750. Wilson remembers learning about Bach in elementary school, when her own passion for music was blossoming.
She has since made a career as a professional musician, working as an organist for churches and universities and playing in chambers and orchestras.
“I’ve done just about everything you can do with it,” Wilson said.
That includes her current role, as the concert manager and organist at First Christian Church. She plays during each Sunday service and in most of the church’s concerts.
She said she has stayed here for so long because she found her “church family.”
It doesn’t hurt that she gets to play such a magnificent instrument.
“Yeah,” she said. “We have an awesome organ.”