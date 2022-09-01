Lydia Martinez, owner of Vallejo’s Mexican Restaurant, 111 S. Corona St., will be frying her last chiles rellenos and hanging up her apron Friday.

Although she initially wanted to sell the eatery and retire, she had decided to keep on keeping on. At 87, she still loved coming in to cook and wanted to keep the eatery open until this past March 17 for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the family-owned eatery. With that goal completed, she came to the conclusion it was time to retire and prepare for a trip to visit family in Mexico.

“It didn’t make good business sense to keep the restaurant open. We will put the building on the market again later,” said Phill Vallejo, Martinez’s son.

“She didn’t get an offer for the price she wanted for the property and decided to wait for the apartments being built around us to be completed and see if there is interest then.”

We stopped by to enjoy one of her last Friday specials: a plate of chiles rellenos smothered in spicy green chili. It was as good as ever, plus we had a chance to hear more about her plans.

“I have a lot of things around my house to do,” she said. “Fix up a bathroom and add a small addition. Then I will be all set for my trip to Mexico.”

Trainwreck ahead

Mitch Yellen, chief executive officer and founder of Altitude Hospitality Group, is having a grand opening for the newest addition to his restaurant collection: Trainwreck Colorado, a sports bar at 812 S. Sierra Madre St., with the grand opening 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21 and older after 10 p.m.) Sept. 10.

Yellen’s other venues include Garden of the Gods Market & Café, Garden of the Gods Catering and Events, Till Kitchen, The Pinery at the Hill, Vine & Wheel, and The Pinery North.

The sports bar will have 30% off food and drinks at the opening event, plus you will get to experience the vast array of entertainment offered in the spacious building, which was formerly an auto-supply business. Trainwreck has a stadium-size television on the main level, where there is a large bar in the center of the room and a bank of golf simulators in the basement.

Outside in the front and backyards there will be sand volleyball, bocce ball, yard games and a nine-hole putting green. Of course, there will be music and food to be enjoyed, too.

Evan Wagstaff is the executive chef who, with his kitchen crew of 10, is preparing a menu of “elevated dishes using locally sourced ingredients,” Wagstaff said.

The menu includes chicken wings, dips, mac and cheese, sliders, salads, pizza, sandwiches, burgers, tacos, barbecue ribs, steaks and fish and chips. The Trainwreck Twinkie ($15) caught our eye with shrimp and bacon mixed with cream cheese and stuffed into a jalapeno, then wrapped in a wonton wrapper and deep fried, served with a side of green chili.

Trainwreck hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays, 4 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays. Visit trainwreckco.com.

Winery Harvest Fest

Harvest Fest at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey kicks off with a wine dinner at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park’s Cafe 1230, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

For $150 per guest, you get a progressive gourmet food and wine tour with nine courses at tasting stations where diners can graze around the selections. There is free transportation to the park from Canon City and back. Call 877-422-9463, or email info@abbeywinery.com for tickets.

The Harvest Festival continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 on the winery grounds at 3011 E. Colorado 50. The fest is free to the public with plenty of parking, and features wine, live music, food, chile roasting, freshly harvested produce and arts and crafts vendors.

Wine connoisseurs can sample limited wine releases of Harvest Fest’s Riesling along with other wines produced at the winery. The tasting room offers more for sale than just wine. You’ll find linens from Provence; pottery from Spain, Tunisia, Portugal and France; and a vast array of food, wine and travel books. No pets allowed. Details: 719-276-5191, abbeywinery.com.

Progressive dessert tasting

The Popsicle Promenade dessert tasting is Friday with summer-themed sweets from 13 downtown participating restaurants and galleries, 5 to 8 p.m. Popsicle Passports cost $10. Visit downtowncs.com/popsicle.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.