Phil Duhon has revived Oscar’s Oyster Bar in downtown Colorado Springs. The familiar eatery, formerly called Oscar's on Tejon, is now at a new location: 112 N. Nevada Ave. The previous location served patrons from 2003 to 2018.
At the new place, Duhon is eager to embrace the Cajun French saying "Laissez les bons temps rouler," which means “let the good times roll.” Those good times were evident on opening night as children and others tossed Mardi Gras beads off the upstairs patio. With live music, the place definitely had a New Orleans vibe.
Duhon's famous Cajun dishes didn’t disappoint either. His black and blue burger was always my go-to at the original location, but my waiter recommended the Cajun burger. And it was amazing, with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos and onions on a medium-rare beef patty on buns smeared with roulade sauce. Lettuce, tomato and pickles sealed the deal.
Of course, there are oysters on the half shell, fried on the half shell, and Oysters Oscar, which are fried and topped with shrimp, bacon, crawfish and spinach cream sauce. There’s also shrimp in many styles, po' boys, wings and pizza available.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 413-4213, oscarspatiobar.com.