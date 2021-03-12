KRCC 91.5's favorite friend and neighbor, Vicky Gregor, will say goodbye to the mic after more than 25 years.
The DJ and music coordinator for the public radio station announced this week she will retire this summer.
Six things to do in and around Colorado Springs this weekend: Mueller hikes, Stonehenge, historic quilts, Dixie's Happy Hour, bagpipes
"KRCC defined my adult life,” said Gregor in a press release. “Music has given me an outlet to process all of the emotions around those things that are important to me. It is a universally-shared experience accompanying us through the landscape of life.”
Gregor, who always introduced herself as "your friend and neighbor," began volunteer-hosting music for the midnight to 2 a.m. slot in 1995. She went on to host music shows throughout the '90s and '00s, before finding her groove in a weeknight music mix show. She became the station's music coordinator in 2012.
“Vicky has truly been the inspiration behind all of the music that has been broadcast on KRCC, and has made KRCC much of what it is today,” said KRCC Station Manager Jeff Bieri in the press release. “Her absence will be felt deeply by the staff here, as well as the community she has so lovingly befriended over the years.”
Gregor plans to continue her weekly music newsletter and also will likely pop up from time to time on the station with features and artist interviews.