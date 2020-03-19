Kelvin Thorne, owner of Wooglin’s Deli and Café, 4750 Barnes Road, gives the saying “Go big or go home” new meaning with his impressive homemade quiches.
“Now that we are settled into our new location, I have a larger space for our bakery,” he said. “We’ve always had our big quiche, but I got a little bit larger pans for my cheesecakes and they work great for the quiche too. It helps that I have more oven and refrigerator space. And I’m having fun experimenting with some new combinations for the quiche.”
For nearly 30 years, Wooglin’s had been a mainstay and favorite hangout for Colorado College students and locals alike on Tejon Street. When the college announced plans for a new arena for hockey and other events, Wooglin’s was among the buildings to be razed to start construction.
Thorne found the former Borriello Brothers pizza joint at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive and decided that would be a fine new spot to expand his popular cafe.
Wooglin’s is open for takeout orders from a menu that remains the same, with stuffed sandwiches made with fresh homemade bread as well as the famous cinnamon rolls.
The plan is for Thorne to bring Wooglin’s back downtown when the arena is completed while retaining his new location.
Check out Thorne’s new digs. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Details: 578-9443, wooglinsdeli.com.
All aboard
The restaurants at the old train depot, 10 S. Sierra Madre St., are taking shape.
Brakeman’s Burgers will operate out of the north end of the building. The space will have the feel of an old-fashioned soda parlor with an open, U-shaped kitchen positioned on a wall with a view of the foothills. While burgers will be the main event at this eatery, there’s a huge, red-brick wood-burning pizza oven in one corner for pie production. A milkshake bar anchors the south end of the kitchen, where children-friendly shakes will be made along with spiked shakes for adults. There’s a lounge in a large space to the left of the entrance.
The center of the building, where the original ticket lobby was located, will become The Sandwich Depot. The original white tile will remain as will the ticket counters with massive windows and a marble counter. Behind the ticket windows is an open area for deli sandwich preparation. Sandwich orders will be taken as customers enter what was the original front entrance. Order numbers will be called for pickup at the ticket counter.
The third entrance on the south side of the building will be for Track 10 restaurant, named for the address number. Here casual gourmet dining will be enjoyed. The space will have tables and booths. There will be a separate bar for this dining room.
Owners are shooting for a June opening.
