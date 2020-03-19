Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.