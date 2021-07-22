Red Leg Brewing Co.’s new expanded beer operation at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road is close to opening.

The 14,000 square-foot airplane hangar- style facility and mixed-use complex will include a taproom with 20 beers on tap as well as wine and cider selections, a rooftop deck and bar with panoramic views, and an outdoor beer garden for year-round use. Opening date is scheduled for July 28.

The Garrison, which will have local businesses and restaurants, is to open in the fall.

The Garrison lineup includes: Nekter Juice, Criterium Bicycles, Sasquatch Cookies, Oliver’s Deli, Public House Burger Concept “PH Burger Bunker Bar”, TacoQ by the Warehouse and Red Leg Wine and Spirits.

Brewery hours are noon to 10 p.m. daily. Visit redlegbrewing.com.