With one chord a song can transport you to back in time.

So do yourself a favor and get nostalgic this summer when your favorite jazz, cover, R&B, swing, rock or country band strums the song that brings a memory to mind and a smile to your face.

There’s not much better than a free concert in the park where you can revel in the particular joy that is a Colorado summer.

First & Main Summer Concert Series

5-7 p.m. Fridays, First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point, 955-6060, firstandmain towncenter.com

Friday: Sofakillers (rock)

June 9: The Runners Band (rock, pop, alternative)

June 16: WireWood Station (Americana)

June 23: Hickabee (alternative)

June 30: Jun Black Rose Band (country, rock)

July 7: Jason Wulf Band (red dirt country)

July 14: Playing with Smoke (rock, blues, pop, country)

July 21: Zeppelin Alive (Led Zeppelin tribute)

July 28: Martini Shot (variety)

Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series

Two bands and John Wise & Tribe (New Orleans R&B, blues, jazz) perform each night, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute, $15, includes ticket for one nonalcoholic beverage, beer or wine, 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com

Wednesday: WireWood Station (Americana), John Hewitt (singer-songwriter)

June 14: Cari Dell (variety), Barefoot Family Caravan (psychedelic rock)

June 21: Starburn (‘60s, ‘70s rock), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)

June 28: Psychedelegates (rock ‘n’ roll), Sara Van Hecke (indie folk)

July 5: Look’ee Here (blues, ragtime, jazz), Trevor Michael (Colorado mountain folk)

July 12: Soapdish (pop, rock), A Few Miles South (country, roots)

July 19: Cari Dell (variety), Barefoot Family Caravan (psychedelic rock)

July 26: Ryan Flores (Latin gypsy), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)

Aug. 2: 3 Car Garage (‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s rock), Deryk Cunninham (nostalgic acoustic pop rock)

Aug. 9: Cari Dell (variety), Sturtz (Americana)

Aug. 16: Collective Groove (funk, soul, rock), Brandon Henderson (alternative singer-songwriter)

Aug. 23: Davenports (rock), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)

Aug. 30: WireWood Station (Americana), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)

Sept. 6: Cari Dell (variety), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)

Sept. 13: 9’s a Pair (rock), Barefoot Family Caravan (psychedelic rock)

Sept. 20: Nube Nueve (Latin jazz), Westrock (country, rock)

Sept. 27: Sofakillers (rock), Brandon Henderson (alternative singer-songwriter)

Jazz in the Garden

7 p.m. Fridays, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather, 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden

June 9: TRO

June 23: Hennessy 6

July 7: Gregory Goodloe and the Light Years Ahead Band

July 21: Mike Van Arsdale Project

Aug. 4: Mango fan Django

Aug. 18: U.S. Air Force Academy Band

The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series

6-8 p.m. Thursdays, 2309 N. Weber St., 344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com

Thursday: Countywyde (bluegrass)

June 15: Melody Ranch (variety)

June 29: Joe and Katie Uveges (father and daughter singer-songwriters)

July 13: Melissa Gail Klein (indie folk)

July 27: A Carpenter’s Daughter (folk, Americana)

Aug. 10: DJ Gabe from the Future (disco)

Classic Tuesdays

6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.

Tuesday: The Moldy Figs (swing) and PPSEL Jazz Band

June 13: Combs, Milo and Blackmore (variety)

June 20: Tidal Breeze Hot Club Trio (jazz)

June 27: Last Patrol Band (variety)

July 4: The Moldy Figs (swing)

July 11: Dalonious Funk (jazz)

Juneteenth Concerts

By members of The Pikes Peak Musicians’ Association, music by Scott Joplin, Chevalier de Saint Georges and more, 6 p.m.

June 16: Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.

June 18: Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road

Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series

6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 522-2432

June 8: The Long Run (Eagles tribute)

June 22: Sofakillers (rock)

July 4: Soul School (dance, pop, R&B, funk, rock)

July 13: WireWood Station (Americana)

July 27: Kayla Ruby (country, pop, rock)

Aug. 3: Martini Shot (variety)

Aug. 10: Wild Blue Country (U.S. Air Force band)

Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concerts Series

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., 685-5206

Wednesday: Edie Carey (singer-songwriter)

June 14: Jeremy Facknitz (indie rock, singer-songwriter, variety)

June 21: Academy Jazz Ensemble

June 28: Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band

July 5: The Mitguards (Americana)

July 12: Crystal and the Curious (eclectic jazz)

July 19: A Carpenter’s Daughter (folk, Americana)

Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park

7 p.m. most Mondays, 6:30 p.m. most Thursdays, Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-5089, manitousprings.org

June 8: Barely Sky Frogs (jam band)

June 12: Academy Jazz Ensemble

June 15: Crystal & the Curious (eclectic jazz)

June 19: Little London Winds (variety)

June 22: Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble

June 26: Little London Winds (variety)

June 29: Rafiel & the Roomshakers (R&B, Motown, funk)

July 3: Ice cream social with Little London Winds, 7 p.m. (variety)

July 6: Grass it Up (bluegrass)

July 10: Little London Winds (variety)

July 13: A Minor Detail (variety)

July 17: Little London Winds (variety)

July 20: Nube Nueve (Latin jazz)

July 24: Little London Winds, 5:30 p.m. (variety)

July 27: Manitou Strings (roots, Americana, rock)

July 31: Little London Winds (variety)

Aug. 3: Electric Lost Junction (variety)

Aug. 7: Little London Winds (variety)

Aug. 10: New Vintage Jazz

Aug. 14: Little London Winds (variety)

Aug. 17: Look’ee Here (blues, ragtime, jazz)

Aug. 21: Kinnikinniks (variety)

Aug. 24: Redneck Samurai (variety)

Music on the Labyrinth

6:30 p.m. Saturdays, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., concerts move inside in case of inclement weather, 633-8888, firstchristiancos.org

June 24: Peak Big Band (variety)

Aug. 6: Academy Jazz Ensemble

Musical Mondays Concerts by Friends of Monument Valley Park

6:30 p.m. Mondays, Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St., fmvp.net

July 10: Heather and Sam (acoustic pop, rock, country)

July 17: John Wise & Tribe (New Orleans R&B, blues, jazz)

July 24: Frog’n Fiddle (classic rock, bluegrass, folk)

University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series

7-9 p.m. Fridays, north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave., uvcshopping.com

Friday: Martini Shot (variety)

June 9: Incendio (Spanish pop, dance, world music)

June 16: Dragondeer (psychedelic blues, retro funk, soul, rock)

June 23: Paa Kow (dance, world music, afro-fusion, pop)

June 30: Rocket 88 (retro rock, pop, dance)

July 7: Dotsero (pop, contemporary instrumental)

July 14: Kayla Ruby (contemporary Americana, country, pop)

July 21: Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand (pop, variety, Americana)

July 28: Soul School (dance, variety, pop, R&B, funk)

Aug. 4: Jeremy Facknitz (indie rock, singer-songwriter, variety)

Creekwalk in the Amphitheater

6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com

June 15: Spinphony, 6-7:30 p.m. (electric string quartet)

July 20: Cowboy Dave (honky-tonk)

Aug. 17: Dotsero (pop, contemporary instrumental)

Sept. 21: Soul School (dance, pop, R&B, funk, rock)

Oct. 19: WireWood Station (Americana)

Black Forest Summer Jazz Series

6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest, concert will be moved inside Black Forest Community Center during inclement weather

July 6: Peak Big Band

July 13: Kicks

July 20: TBD

July 27: Academy Jazz Ensemble

Aug. 3: CoS Sax Quartet

Aug. 10: Triple Play

Aug. 17: Front Range Big Band

Aug. 24: TBD

Aug. 31: Dr. Tom & Friends

El Paso County Concerts in the Park

520-6977, communityservices.elpasoco.com

Jazz in the Parks, presented by Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society, 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard

July 12: New Horizons Kicks Band

July 19: Springs Contemporary Jazz Band

July 26: Peak Big Band

Aug. 2: The Swing Connection

Aug. 9: Triple Play

Aug. 16: AJE Jazz

Aug. 23: Falconaires Alumni Band

Concerts in the Park, presented by Anonymous Presents, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive

Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Sept. 7: TBD

Concerts in the Park, presented by Anonymous Presents, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain

Aug. 1, 15 and 29: TBD

Summer Concerts in the Glen

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; in case of bad weather, concerts will be moved inside

July 5: Mississippi Mudders (New Orleans-style jazz)

July 12: Balanced Rock (original, classic rock)

July 19: Look’ee Here (blues, ragtime, jazz)

July 26: WireWood Station (Americana)

Aug 2: Dina Hollingsworth Trio (jazz)

Aug 9: Joe and Katie Uveges (father and daughter singer-songwriters)

Concerts in Limbach Park

6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 800 Eighth St., Monument

Wednesday: The Drones Band (‘80s, ‘90s variety)

June 14: Mimic Rocks (classic rock covers)

June 21: Ashlee and the Longshot Revival (country)

June 28: The Jeremy Facknitz Band (indie rock, singer-songwriter, variety)

July 12: Hot Boots Band (variety)

July 19: Narrow Gauge (country, rock)

July 26: Missy & the Dirty Secrets (rock)

Aug. 2: Skin & Bones (rock)

Aug. 9: WireWood Station (Americana)

Music on the Mesa

4-7 p.m. Saturdays, except Sunday and Sept. 23, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive

Sunday: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Kick-Off with Last Patrol (rock) and Flash Cadillac (rock), 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Aug. 12: Car show with Collective Groove (funk, soul)

Sept. 2: TBD

Sept. 26: Sofakillers (rock)

Sept. 23: Fall Festival with Hickabee (bluegrass, country, folk, jazz) and Harry Mo & the CRU (reggae), 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden

5-7 p.m. Sundays, Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., 471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com

Sunday: Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)

June 11: Clay Cutler (country, rock, pop)

June 18: Tawnya Reynolds (country)

June 25: Yes Ma’am Band (variety)

July 2: A Carpenter’s Daughter (folk, Americana)

July 9: Rafiel & the Roomshakers (R&B, Motown, funk)

July 16: Interrobang Unplugged (alt-rock, grunge, funk)

July 23: John Wayne Acoustic (country)

July 29: Anniversary party with Chauncy Crandall (singer-songwriter) time TBD

July 30: Redraw the Farm (variety)

Aug. 6: Chuck Snow and George Duncan (singer-songwriter)

Aug. 13: Kerosene Pipedreams (punk bluegrass)

Aug. 20: John Spengler Trio (singer-songwriter)

Aug. 27: TBD

Sept. 3: Steve Weeks (variety)

Sept. 30: OktoBIERfest with The Polkanauts (polka), time TBD

Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series

5-7 p.m. Fridays, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill at The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com

Friday: Final Eyes (rock)

June 9: Titonic Band (funk)

June 16: 17th Avenue Allstars (a capella)

June 23: Guardians Quartet (Southern gospel)

June 30: The Country Music Project

July 7: Sofakillers (rock)

Contact the writer: 636-0270