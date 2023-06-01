With one chord a song can transport you to back in time.
So do yourself a favor and get nostalgic this summer when your favorite jazz, cover, R&B, swing, rock or country band strums the song that brings a memory to mind and a smile to your face.
There’s not much better than a free concert in the park where you can revel in the particular joy that is a Colorado summer.
First & Main Summer Concert Series
5-7 p.m. Fridays, First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Point, 955-6060, firstandmain towncenter.com
Friday: Sofakillers (rock)
June 9: The Runners Band (rock, pop, alternative)
June 16: WireWood Station (Americana)
June 23: Hickabee (alternative)
June 30: Jun Black Rose Band (country, rock)
July 7: Jason Wulf Band (red dirt country)
July 14: Playing with Smoke (rock, blues, pop, country)
July 21: Zeppelin Alive (Led Zeppelin tribute)
July 28: Martini Shot (variety)
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series
Two bands and John Wise & Tribe (New Orleans R&B, blues, jazz) perform each night, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute, $15, includes ticket for one nonalcoholic beverage, beer or wine, 520-9463, hillsidecolorado.com
Wednesday: WireWood Station (Americana), John Hewitt (singer-songwriter)
June 14: Cari Dell (variety), Barefoot Family Caravan (psychedelic rock)
June 21: Starburn (‘60s, ‘70s rock), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)
June 28: Psychedelegates (rock ‘n’ roll), Sara Van Hecke (indie folk)
July 5: Look’ee Here (blues, ragtime, jazz), Trevor Michael (Colorado mountain folk)
July 12: Soapdish (pop, rock), A Few Miles South (country, roots)
July 19: Cari Dell (variety), Barefoot Family Caravan (psychedelic rock)
July 26: Ryan Flores (Latin gypsy), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)
Aug. 2: 3 Car Garage (‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s rock), Deryk Cunninham (nostalgic acoustic pop rock)
Aug. 9: Cari Dell (variety), Sturtz (Americana)
Aug. 16: Collective Groove (funk, soul, rock), Brandon Henderson (alternative singer-songwriter)
Aug. 23: Davenports (rock), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)
Aug. 30: WireWood Station (Americana), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)
Sept. 6: Cari Dell (variety), Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)
Sept. 13: 9’s a Pair (rock), Barefoot Family Caravan (psychedelic rock)
Sept. 20: Nube Nueve (Latin jazz), Westrock (country, rock)
Sept. 27: Sofakillers (rock), Brandon Henderson (alternative singer-songwriter)
Jazz in the Garden
7 p.m. Fridays, Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St., concerts move indoors during inclement weather, 328-1125, gssepiscopal.org/jazz-in-the-garden
June 9: TRO
June 23: Hennessy 6
July 7: Gregory Goodloe and the Light Years Ahead Band
July 21: Mike Van Arsdale Project
Aug. 4: Mango fan Django
Aug. 18: U.S. Air Force Academy Band
The Drive-In Tasty Freeze Summer Concert Series
6-8 p.m. Thursdays, 2309 N. Weber St., 344-9073, driveintastyfreeze.com
Thursday: Countywyde (bluegrass)
June 15: Melody Ranch (variety)
June 29: Joe and Katie Uveges (father and daughter singer-songwriters)
July 13: Melissa Gail Klein (indie folk)
July 27: A Carpenter’s Daughter (folk, Americana)
Aug. 10: DJ Gabe from the Future (disco)
Classic Tuesdays
6-8 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.
Tuesday: The Moldy Figs (swing) and PPSEL Jazz Band
June 13: Combs, Milo and Blackmore (variety)
June 20: Tidal Breeze Hot Club Trio (jazz)
June 27: Last Patrol Band (variety)
July 4: The Moldy Figs (swing)
July 11: Dalonious Funk (jazz)
Juneteenth Concerts
By members of The Pikes Peak Musicians’ Association, music by Scott Joplin, Chevalier de Saint Georges and more, 6 p.m.
June 16: Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.
June 18: Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road
Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series
6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Vista Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 522-2432
June 8: The Long Run (Eagles tribute)
June 22: Sofakillers (rock)
July 4: Soul School (dance, pop, R&B, funk, rock)
July 13: WireWood Station (Americana)
July 27: Kayla Ruby (country, pop, rock)
Aug. 3: Martini Shot (variety)
Aug. 10: Wild Blue Country (U.S. Air Force band)
Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concerts Series
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, former Manitou Springs Carnegie Library, 701 Manitou Ave., 685-5206
Wednesday: Edie Carey (singer-songwriter)
June 14: Jeremy Facknitz (indie rock, singer-songwriter, variety)
June 21: Academy Jazz Ensemble
June 28: Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band
July 5: The Mitguards (Americana)
July 12: Crystal and the Curious (eclectic jazz)
July 19: A Carpenter’s Daughter (folk, Americana)
Summer Concert Series at Soda Springs Park
7 p.m. most Mondays, 6:30 p.m. most Thursdays, Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park, 35 Park Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-5089, manitousprings.org
June 8: Barely Sky Frogs (jam band)
June 12: Academy Jazz Ensemble
June 15: Crystal & the Curious (eclectic jazz)
June 19: Little London Winds (variety)
June 22: Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble
June 26: Little London Winds (variety)
June 29: Rafiel & the Roomshakers (R&B, Motown, funk)
July 3: Ice cream social with Little London Winds, 7 p.m. (variety)
July 6: Grass it Up (bluegrass)
July 10: Little London Winds (variety)
July 13: A Minor Detail (variety)
July 17: Little London Winds (variety)
July 20: Nube Nueve (Latin jazz)
July 24: Little London Winds, 5:30 p.m. (variety)
July 27: Manitou Strings (roots, Americana, rock)
July 31: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 3: Electric Lost Junction (variety)
Aug. 7: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 10: New Vintage Jazz
Aug. 14: Little London Winds (variety)
Aug. 17: Look’ee Here (blues, ragtime, jazz)
Aug. 21: Kinnikinniks (variety)
Aug. 24: Redneck Samurai (variety)
Music on the Labyrinth
6:30 p.m. Saturdays, First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave., concerts move inside in case of inclement weather, 633-8888, firstchristiancos.org
June 24: Peak Big Band (variety)
Aug. 6: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Musical Mondays Concerts by Friends of Monument Valley Park
6:30 p.m. Mondays, Monument Valley Park, on lawn west of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 170 W. Cache la Poudre St., fmvp.net
July 10: Heather and Sam (acoustic pop, rock, country)
July 17: John Wise & Tribe (New Orleans R&B, blues, jazz)
July 24: Frog’n Fiddle (classic rock, bluegrass, folk)
University Village Colorado Free Summer Concert Series
7-9 p.m. Fridays, north plaza of University Village Colorado, 5230 N. Nevada Ave., uvcshopping.com
Friday: Martini Shot (variety)
June 9: Incendio (Spanish pop, dance, world music)
June 16: Dragondeer (psychedelic blues, retro funk, soul, rock)
June 23: Paa Kow (dance, world music, afro-fusion, pop)
June 30: Rocket 88 (retro rock, pop, dance)
July 7: Dotsero (pop, contemporary instrumental)
July 14: Kayla Ruby (contemporary Americana, country, pop)
July 21: Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand (pop, variety, Americana)
July 28: Soul School (dance, variety, pop, R&B, funk)
Aug. 4: Jeremy Facknitz (indie rock, singer-songwriter, variety)
Creekwalk in the Amphitheater
6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Creekwalk, 100 E. Cheyenne Road, creekwalkcos.com
June 15: Spinphony, 6-7:30 p.m. (electric string quartet)
July 20: Cowboy Dave (honky-tonk)
Aug. 17: Dotsero (pop, contemporary instrumental)
Sept. 21: Soul School (dance, pop, R&B, funk, rock)
Oct. 19: WireWood Station (Americana)
Black Forest Summer Jazz Series
6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Black Forest Pavilion, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest, concert will be moved inside Black Forest Community Center during inclement weather
July 6: Peak Big Band
July 13: Kicks
July 20: TBD
July 27: Academy Jazz Ensemble
Aug. 3: CoS Sax Quartet
Aug. 10: Triple Play
Aug. 17: Front Range Big Band
Aug. 24: TBD
Aug. 31: Dr. Tom & Friends
El Paso County Concerts in the Park
520-6977, communityservices.elpasoco.com
Jazz in the Parks, presented by Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society, 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard
July 12: New Horizons Kicks Band
July 19: Springs Contemporary Jazz Band
July 26: Peak Big Band
Aug. 2: The Swing Connection
Aug. 9: Triple Play
Aug. 16: AJE Jazz
Aug. 23: Falconaires Alumni Band
Concerts in the Park, presented by Anonymous Presents, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive
Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Sept. 7: TBD
Concerts in the Park, presented by Anonymous Presents, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain
Aug. 1, 15 and 29: TBD
Summer Concerts in the Glen
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; in case of bad weather, concerts will be moved inside
July 5: Mississippi Mudders (New Orleans-style jazz)
July 12: Balanced Rock (original, classic rock)
July 19: Look’ee Here (blues, ragtime, jazz)
July 26: WireWood Station (Americana)
Aug 2: Dina Hollingsworth Trio (jazz)
Aug 9: Joe and Katie Uveges (father and daughter singer-songwriters)
Concerts in Limbach Park
6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 800 Eighth St., Monument
Wednesday: The Drones Band (‘80s, ‘90s variety)
June 14: Mimic Rocks (classic rock covers)
June 21: Ashlee and the Longshot Revival (country)
June 28: The Jeremy Facknitz Band (indie rock, singer-songwriter, variety)
July 12: Hot Boots Band (variety)
July 19: Narrow Gauge (country, rock)
July 26: Missy & the Dirty Secrets (rock)
Aug. 2: Skin & Bones (rock)
Aug. 9: WireWood Station (Americana)
Music on the Mesa
4-7 p.m. Saturdays, except Sunday and Sept. 23, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive
Sunday: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Kick-Off with Last Patrol (rock) and Flash Cadillac (rock), 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Aug. 12: Car show with Collective Groove (funk, soul)
Sept. 2: TBD
Sept. 26: Sofakillers (rock)
Sept. 23: Fall Festival with Hickabee (bluegrass, country, folk, jazz) and Harry Mo & the CRU (reggae), 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Summer Music Series in the Beer Garden
5-7 p.m. Sundays, Goat Patch Brewing Co., 2727 N. Cascade Ave., 471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com
Sunday: Roma Ransom (bohemian world folk)
June 11: Clay Cutler (country, rock, pop)
June 18: Tawnya Reynolds (country)
June 25: Yes Ma’am Band (variety)
July 2: A Carpenter’s Daughter (folk, Americana)
July 9: Rafiel & the Roomshakers (R&B, Motown, funk)
July 16: Interrobang Unplugged (alt-rock, grunge, funk)
July 23: John Wayne Acoustic (country)
July 29: Anniversary party with Chauncy Crandall (singer-songwriter) time TBD
July 30: Redraw the Farm (variety)
Aug. 6: Chuck Snow and George Duncan (singer-songwriter)
Aug. 13: Kerosene Pipedreams (punk bluegrass)
Aug. 20: John Spengler Trio (singer-songwriter)
Aug. 27: TBD
Sept. 3: Steve Weeks (variety)
Sept. 30: OktoBIERfest with The Polkanauts (polka), time TBD
Music Under the Mountains Summer Concert Series
5-7 p.m. Fridays, on Pikes Peak Patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill at The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com
Friday: Final Eyes (rock)
June 9: Titonic Band (funk)
June 16: 17th Avenue Allstars (a capella)
June 23: Guardians Quartet (Southern gospel)
June 30: The Country Music Project
July 7: Sofakillers (rock)
