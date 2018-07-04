Dylan Teifer and Tim Costello met in New York eight years ago.
Despite their nearly 35-year age gap, they quickly bonded over music and started jamming regularly. They got their start playing at the Blue Frog Café, so they went by the name Blue Frog.
The two later moved to Colorado Springs and formed a four-piece band under the same name with 22-year-old drummer Khalill Brown and 64-year-old bassist Rick Starkey. Together, they’ve been playing a summer series on Sundays at Front Range Barbeque for four years.
“It’s kind of grown year by year, and we’ve kind of focused on getting a special guest artist, usually someone local, to support us each week, and we support them,” Teifer said.
Blue Frog doesn’t pin itself to one genre. Fans of folk, rock, classic rock and Cajun music, they play a mix of cover songs and original music. Some of their favorite bands to cover are Phish, the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers Band, Little Feat and Steely Dan. Typically, they like to tailor their set to the feel of their special guests’ sound.
This Sunday, they’re excited to play with Americana artist Joe Johnson.
“We plan on having him play a number of his originals. Beyond that, I imagine we’ll be doing some blues-jamming kind of stuff,” Teifer said.
Touting the restaurant’s “killer” pie, they said the atmosphere at Front Range Barbeque on packed show nights makes for good, all-ages fun.
“It’s a reflection of the band in some ways, because we’re all age groups and so is our audience. We get anywhere from high school students to 70-year-olds showing up,” Teifer said.
Blue Frog uses its band’s age range as a secret weapon of sorts, saying it helps them broaden their musical repertoire.
“The age group of the band runs about from 63 to 22, so everything in between there, there’s some exposure. Someone knows a song from some era over the last 50 years,” Costello said.
As for the food, they think Front Range Barbeque is pretty great.
“I usually recommend people inquire what’s on special that night, because it’s usually pretty special,” Teifer said.