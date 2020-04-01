If we’ve learned anything from the movies, it’s that every big moment needs a big-moment line.

“You had me at hello.” “There’s no place like home.” “If you build it, he will come.”

It’s safe to say we’re living through a big, and totally strange, moment. A pandemic sure feels like something that will stand out in our memories years from now. Sure feels like we’re living in a movie.

So this calls for a big-moment phrase. I’ll throw out a suggestion. But first, imagine the music swelling and the camera zooming in. And then someone says it: “I love you, but don’t touch me.”

Maybe not the most moving. But there’s a ring to it.

I first heard these words last week while streaming Willie Nelson’s country music festival called ‘Til Further Notice. The annual fest got moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Host Ray Benson, a veteran bluegrass artist, said it over and over as he introduced acts joining to play from wherever they were self-quarantined. It became the evening’s mantra: “I love you, but don’t touch me.”

Yeah, it sounds kind of harsh at first. Can you really feel connected to someone while keeping them at a distance? Can you feel the love through a screen?

I guess so. Because that’s what happened during the six-hour livestream.

Musicians such as Margo Price and Kurt Vile shared rooms with their family members and shared kindnesses, many saying, “Stay safe everyone.”

The at-home concerts showed that musicians and fans are feeling the same things right now. We’re all calling this “a crazy time.” We’re all trying to find shreds of togetherness.

Over the last few weeks, livestreamed concerts have picked up steam for that reason.

When I open Instagram, I’m flooded with notifications about musicians going live from their houses. Ben Rector, a singer-songwriter I’ve listened to since high school, has started a series coined “Covers from an Empty House.” His versions of “Yesterday” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” are as soothing as anything you’ll find on social media.

Brad Paisley posted a live concert with stuffed animals set up to be audience members. Tim McGraw joined in, too.

During H.E.R.’s miniconcert on Instagram, she told viewers, “I can hear you through the phone. Sing louder. Wake your neighbors.”

Among the comments, one said, “Your voice will bring so much peace to everyone right now. We need it.”

A group of songwriters, most based in Nashville, felt that need and started the “Shut in and Sing” series. The idea, they wrote online, was: “What if we get to be together even more in these times? Not in person, but in innovation, creation and connection?”

The roster of artists includes Brandy Clark, Courtney Marie Andrews, Jerry Douglas and Lori McKenna. They all take turns performing live via the streaming website StageIt.

“There is connection to be made in this isolation,” the description reads. “Some of us have more than others. All of us know it’s time to collaborate and not compete. We may be shut in, but we’re still gonna sing.”

It helps musicians to have ways to go on performing. And it helps those of us at home to have live music to watch and interact with.

These concerts gives us something to do other than watch Netflix. And watching real artists sing in real time feels more like an interaction, something we’re all craving, than watching another episode of “The Office.”

Mountain County, the Colorado Springs-based station that airs on 107.3 FM, has live, online concerts planned through April 15.

“Judging by the comments on the live videos so far, it is definitely helping,” Carly Evans, the station’s program director, said. “I think it brings a bit of normalcy, as well as breaking up the routine and monotony of social distancing.”

That’s what I’ve experienced.

While scrolling through concerts listed on StageIt, I saw a band I recognized called Susto. I bought a ticket for the virtual show and texted a friend who lives in another state with an invite: “Want to FaceTime and watch it together?”

This is how we’re living right now. It’s weird and scary, but we can still do it together. Together, but not in the same place. You know, I love you, but don’t touch me.

As Evans said, “Music heals and brings people together, even when we can’t be.”