‘Dancing with the Stars Live!’

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Ave.

Price: $39.95-$99.95; pikespeakcenter.com

“Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown experienced plenty of ups and downs on the latest season of ABC’s reality competition “Dancing with the Stars.” By the finale, she had beaten out contestants such as actor Kel Mitchell and singer Lauren Alaina. And eventually she wowed judges and viewers enough to win the competition.

How’d she pull that off? With some help from her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten.

“All of the experiences I have with my partners are special, but to be able to win with Hannah was awesome,” Bersten said in a phone interview. “It really finished off our journey so well.”

Bersten, who also has appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance,” joined “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016.

When he’s working with celebrities such as Heather Morris, an actor who starred in “Glee,” or singer/songwriter Debbie Gibson, Bersten says “everyone learns differently.”

“Each celebrity learns at their own pace so I have to change my teaching style for each,” he said. “That’s part of the fun for me. I love problem-solving.”

The fun also comes from doing what he loves. He started dancing at age 7.

Bersten is one of several from the show on “Dancing with the Stars Live!”

The 80-city tour began in January and stops Tuesday at Pikes Peak Center and Wednesday at Denver’s Paramount Theatre.

The on-stage version showcases “every type of dance style ranging from Tango to Foxtrot, Cha-Cha to Waltz, and everything in between,” according to a press release. Tour stops sometimes feature celebrity guests.

“Dancing with the Stars” began in 2006 and has aired for 28 seasons. Bersten describes the tour version as “incredible and personal,” as the performers get to meet their fans.

“For many, many years, (the fans) just see it through the TV screen,” he said. “When we’re on tour, we get to see them in person. ... The interaction is just priceless.”

‘Hair’

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, through March 22, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N Nevada Ave.

Price: $15; uccspresents.org

Expect lots of fringe, flower prints and, yes, hair. University of Colorado at Colorado Springs theater and dance students present the rock musical that opened on Broadway in 1968 and had ties to the sexual revolution and the hippie movement. When “Hair” was revived on Broadway in 2009, it won a Tony Award. The soundtrack includes tunes such as “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In” and “I Believe in Love.”

‘God’s Favorite’

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, through March 22, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays

Where: First Company Theater, 420 N Nevada Ave.

Price: $15 for adults, $12 for military and senior citizens, $5 for students

First Company Theater, which is First United Methodist Church’s drama group, offers a comedy that brings the biblical story of Job to the present day. This version follows a New York businessman named Joe Benjamin who is visited by a messenger from God with a goal: test Joe’s faith and report back.

‘The Screwtape Letters’

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Ave.

Price: $49-$69; pikespeakcenter.com and axs.com. For students or individuals age 30 and younger, tickets are $33 plus applicable fees when presenting a valid I.D. (only at the box office).

C.S. Lewis’ novel is composed of a series of letters from a demon named Screwtape to his nephew. Screwtape’s reason for writing? To train his nephew to ruin the life of a human on Earth. A play based on the 1942 novel comes to Colorado Springs via The Fellowship for Performing Arts, which describes its traveling production as “provocative and wickedly funny.” Lewis also wrote “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “The Great Divorce” and “Mere Christianity.”

George Orwell’s ‘1984’

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo

Price: $30; 719-295-7200 or visit sdc-arts.org

The national touring theater group Aquila Theatre brings “1984” to the stage. Based on George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel and adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan, the play is “an evocative and timely narrative of personal freedom against political repression,” according to Aquila’s website. “Today, Orwell’s prescient story resonates around the globe as individuals, systems, and governments clash.”

Also playing

• “Puerto Rican Nocturne” by Theatre d Art, Friday-March 29, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St., $12-$15; theatredart.org

• “Under the Canopy” by several local dance troupes, 5 p.m. Sunday, Doherty High School Auditorium, 4515 Barnes Road, $20; danceinthesprings.com/tickets

• “The Thorn Tour 2020,” 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., $17-$27; thethorn.brushfire.com

AMANDA HANCOCK, THE GAZETTE