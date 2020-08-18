In case you missed it, live music is trickling back into Colorado.
No, not the kind of big concerts you'd see at The Broadmoor World Arena, Pepsi Center or Red Rocks. But if you're looking for small-scale and socially distanced shows, options are popping up around Colorado Springs.
After months without any live music amid the coronavirus pandemic, the following musical happenings hopefully offer a taste of what you've been missing.
Venues back open
• Boot Barn Hall is again hosting concerts, including upcoming John Denver and Elton John tribute shows. In order to follow social distancing, the venue is hosting the same act over multiple nights with smaller capacities. For more info, visit bootbarnhall.com.
• For upcoming shows at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, attendees must purchase a "section ticket," which can cover up to four people. For more info, visit stargazerstheatre.com.
• Sunshine Studios Live also has brought back shows. For a lineup, visit sunshinestudioslive.com.
Summer series
• At Hillside Gardens, you can enjoy live music while exploring 4 acres of beautiful, eclectic gardens. Music starts at 6 p.m. each Wednesday and the series goes through September. Admission costs $10 and that includes a drink. For the lineup and more info, visit facebook.com/HillsideGardensAndNursery.
• ViewHouse Eatery has a Country on the Courtyard series every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through the end of August. You can catch live country tunes on the restaurant’s spacious patio, which comes with mountain views. Plus, Viewhouse offers drinks specials during the show.
• Here’s another option for Thursday evenings: Paint the Town Blue. The series brings live blues music to Thorndale Park in Colorado Springs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of August. For more info, visit pikespeakblues.org.
• You still have time to check out Music in the Park featuring The Colorado Springs Conservatory All-Star Band. Music comes to various locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in August.
More options
With large venues out of pocket, you can still count on area bars, breweries and restaurants for your live music fix. Some options to check out include Brass Brewing Co., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, Legends Rock Bar, the Bar at ALMAGRE, Alchemy and Trail’s End Taproom.