Turn on the radio in the ’70s and ’80s and you were bound to hear a Little River Band song.

It likely would have been their biggest hit — 1978’s “Reminiscing”: “Hurry, don’t be late, I can hardly wait, I said to myself when we’re old, we’ll go dancing in the dark, walking through the park and reminiscing.”

Or maybe “Cool Change,” “The Night Owls,” “Lonesome Loser” or “Take it Easy On Me.” The Australian rock band set a record for having Top 10 hits for six consecutive years.

“We’ve never been a band that wrote songs about a trend,” said singer and bass player Wayne Nelson. “Our songs have been relatable as to personal experience. Little River Band is turning into a band that is sticking around. We’ve got five lead singers. The show is still strong, energetic. The memories are there.”

Nelson, who joined the crew in 1980, five years after they formed, came on while the band was thriving with two platinum albums and seven Top 10 singles in a row. It took about 18 months for them to invite him to be a permanent member.

“There was (a) lot at stake for an Australian band to look at hiring an American musician,” Nelson said. “Logistics for one. Travel and communication were more difficult then. They saw me playing with a band in America, so the risk was what does that do to fans at home? Will they be upset?”

But things clearly worked out, minus the three years he spent away from the band in the mid-’90s. He’d suffered a personal tragedy — his daughter died in a car crash — but he also didn’t like that the group wasn’t interested in playing new music. When they called and asked him to return in 1999, and also promised new music, it was a no-brainer. Altogether, he’s performed on 22 albums, including the band’s most recent album, “Cuts Like a Diamond,” in 2013. A new album is expected to drop in early October.

“It’s a great band, and that’s what musicians want in their career,” Nelson said. “Why wouldn’t I go back? That was 24 years ago. There’s no question in my mind this is the right place to be.”

Friday’s show at Pikes Peak Center will be orchestra-assisted, featuring four string players and three horn players all from Colorado, but mostly Denver.

“In the last few years we’ve talked to other bands in our wheelhouse that have orchestrated some tunes, and they said your songs would be great for that,” Nelson said. “Two or three songs they don’t play, but the majority of our hits are emotional or complex enough to make that work.”

It’s true no original members of the band are still around, and there’s been some friction over the decades between founding and new members about the legality of still calling it Little River Band. That’s been resolved, but it has taken its toll on Nelson.

“It’s been a natural progression where people quit,” he said. “Every time someone quit someone else came in. I replaced someone who quit. My story is the same as the other guys. There’s nothing we can do but continue on, doing what we do and making people happy at shows. Some haters threaten us, but you got to let it roll off your back.”

