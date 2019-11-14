Heavy metal singer and guitarist Lita Ford will perform Friday at Sunshine Studios Live in Colorado Springs.
Here's a look at Ford's legendary career ahead of her Colorado Springs show. Ford's entire career has been one long pushback against the male-dominated world of heavy metal and hard rock music. Here's what Ford has said about some of the men in her life.
• On Ozzy Osbourne and their duet:
"After all these amazing songs and everything he's done for the music industry, he gets his first Top 10 hit single on my record. By that point, I had really fallen into this chick who could sing and play guitar and we were able to creep our way up the charts, because it took away some of the darkness that was behind Ozzy's 'Prince Of Darkness' (persona)," Ford told website Blabbermouth.net in 2015.
• On Tony Iommi, guitarist in heavy metal band Black Sabbath, who Ford idolized before becoming a star herself. The two were later engaged, before she broke it off due to his alleged physical abuse:
"It leaves you bitter. It hurt me to discover that this person I thought was a god could be so (expletive) up and so mean. He wasn’t the person who I fell in love with or the person I had worshipped. Still today, I worship the musician because of what I remember about him, his guitar playing. I forget the rest," she told Rolling Stone in 2016.
• On Kim Fowley, manager of The Runaways:
"Kim Fowley was a huge influence. The girls can bag on Kim all they want but he really showed us how to have our own individual personalities (on stage) and how to have our own musical styles. He said, 'Go ahead and copy your peers and heroes, but you can’t be them — you have to be yourself.' And he had to scrape, scratch and grovel for his own life growing up. He had his little Kim-isms like, 'Let’s do the dog dance,' which meant let's go out and rock. Without Kim, there may not have been a Joan Jett. There may not have been a Lita Ford," she told Rolling Stone in 2016.